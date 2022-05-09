Polly Mack, Crimson Tide Women’s Golf Lead NCAA Regional after First Round

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The University of Alabama women’s golf team made the most of its back nine at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional in Franklin, Tenn., Monday. The Crimson Tide, who was in last place through six holes, is now tied for first place on a 1-under-par 287 team score after the first round at Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course (par 72, 6,450 yards).

While Alabama shares its one-shot lead with Duke, Polly Mack enjoys a one-shot lead of her own.

The senior sits atop the 66-person field after shooting a 7-under-par 65 Monday. Despite recording a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1 and a bogey on the par-4 No. 2, she fired off 10 birdies through her next 16 holes, including seven straight birdies, to conclude her round.

Mack’s 65 marks a career low at the Capstone, while it ties teammate Sarah Edwards for the second-lowest round of the Crimson Tide’s season.

Behind Mack, Benedetta Moresco and Emilie Øverås are tied for 19th place on rounds on a 1-over-par 73.

Moresco had a rather consistent round, recording two bogeys on the front nine and a birdie on the par-4 No. 10 to begin the back nine.Øverås went one over on the front nine and even par on the back nine, a round that included one double bogey, two bogeys and a trio of birdies. In fact, the junior recorded back-to-back birdies on her final two holes.

Angelica Moresco rallied a 4-over-par 76 for a share of 43rd place. Isabella van der Biest posted a five over on the front nine, and in a successful attempt to turn her day around, the freshman posted just a one over on the back nine. The rookie recorded a 6-over-par 78 for a share of 54th place ahead of moving day.

Alabama will resume play with the second round Tuesday at 9:06 a.m. CT, teeing off hole No. 1 paired with co-leaders Duke and hosts Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are in third place on an even-par 288, and rounding out the top four, the Texas A&M Aggies are in fourth place on a 1-over-par 289. There is a three shot difference between fourth and fifth place, while the top four teams at the end of the tournament will improve to the NCAA Championship.

From Head Coach Mic Potter

“The front side definitely played more difficult today. The wind was swirling while we played Nos. 1-3, and any mistake was amplified. I am proud of the way the girls hung in there, stuck to the game plan and waited for things to go their way. The back side is shorter, so we knew we would have birdie opportunities if we stayed patient. There is still a lot of golf to play, so we have to continue to stick to our plan."

Results

1 Polly Mack 7-under-par 65

T19 Benedetta Moresco 1-over-par 73

T19 Emilie Øverås 1-over-par 73

T43 Angelica Moresco 4-over-par 76

T54 Isabella van der Biest 6-over-par 78