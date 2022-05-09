Skip to main content

Polly Mack, Crimson Tide Women’s Golf Lead NCAA Regional after First Round

Alabama is tied with Duke for first place at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The University of Alabama women’s golf team made the most of its back nine at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional in Franklin, Tenn., Monday. The Crimson Tide, who was in last place through six holes, is now tied for first place on a 1-under-par 287 team score after the first round at Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course (par 72, 6,450 yards).

While Alabama shares its one-shot lead with Duke, Polly Mack enjoys a one-shot lead of her own.

The senior sits atop the 66-person field after shooting a 7-under-par 65 Monday. Despite recording a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1 and a bogey on the par-4 No. 2, she fired off 10 birdies through her next 16 holes, including seven straight birdies, to conclude her round.

Mack’s 65 marks a career low at the Capstone, while it ties teammate Sarah Edwards for the second-lowest round of the Crimson Tide’s season.

Behind Mack, Benedetta Moresco and Emilie Øverås are tied for 19th place on rounds on a 1-over-par 73.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moresco had a rather consistent round, recording two bogeys on the front nine and a birdie on the par-4 No. 10 to begin the back nine.Øverås went one over on the front nine and even par on the back nine, a round that included one double bogey, two bogeys and a trio of birdies. In fact, the junior recorded back-to-back birdies on her final two holes.

Angelica Moresco rallied a 4-over-par 76 for a share of 43rd place. Isabella van der Biest posted a five over on the front nine, and in a successful attempt to turn her day around, the freshman posted just a one over on the back nine. The rookie recorded a 6-over-par 78 for a share of 54th place ahead of moving day.

Alabama will resume play with the second round Tuesday at 9:06 a.m. CT, teeing off hole No. 1 paired with co-leaders Duke and hosts Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are in third place on an even-par 288, and rounding out the top four, the Texas A&M Aggies are in fourth place on a 1-over-par 289. There is a three shot difference between fourth and fifth place, while the top four teams at the end of the tournament will improve to the NCAA Championship.

From Head Coach Mic Potter

“The front side definitely played more difficult today. The wind was swirling while we played Nos. 1-3, and any mistake was amplified. I am proud of the way the girls hung in there, stuck to the game plan and waited for things to go their way. The back side is shorter, so we knew we would have birdie opportunities if we stayed patient. There is still a lot of golf to play, so we have to continue to stick to our plan."

Results

  • 1 Polly Mack 7-under-par 65
  • T19 Benedetta Moresco 1-over-par 73
  • T19 Emilie Øverås 1-over-par 73
  • T43 Angelica Moresco 4-over-par 76
  • T54 Isabella van der Biest 6-over-par 78

Gallery: Alabama Women's Golf

_C1_1697
Polly Mack
USE_71

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
All Things Bama

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on CFP Expansion: "This conference will thrive at four"

By Joey Blackwell22 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Role Could Jordan Addison Play at Alabama?

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
Anthony Steen, Ole Miss game program, Sept. 28, 2013
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, May 9, 2022

By Christopher Walsh15 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Grayson Hitt
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Thrashed by No. 19 LSU, 12-3

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago
Alabama softball at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Softball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

By Tony TsoukalasMay 8, 2022
Ashley Prange
All Things Bama

Fouts, Prange Help No. 8 Alabama Softball Secure Series Win Over No. 23 Missouri

By Tony TsoukalasMay 8, 2022
Vic Knight: ASWA Hall of Honor
ASWA

Mobile Sports Media Icon Vic Knight Passes Away

By Christopher WalshMay 8, 2022
Alabama's Grayson Hitt (26) pitches against Tennessee during an NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 19 LSU (Series Finale)

By Joey BlackwellMay 8, 2022