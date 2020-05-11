Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 11, 2020

Today is … National Eat What You Want Day

Some of the NFL's rookies made this fun video, including several former Alabama players:

In celebration of Mother's day and with a fresh new rookie NFL contract, Tua Tagovailoa bought his mom a new car:

Speaking of Mother's Day, former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. joined a compilation of fellow NFL players to sing a song for their mothers:

Jerry Jeudy started his own YouTube channel, although no content has yet to be posted:

Zach Hood of Peachtree Hoops released an NBA evaluation on Alabama basketball guard John Petty Jr. Hood believes that Petty would be an ideal target with the 52nd overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 11, 1954: Football player Harry Gilmer, New York Yankee announcer Mel Allen, Texas A & M head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, SEC Commissioner Bernie Moore and Georgia head coach Wally Butts were a few of the dignitaries who arrived in Tuscaloosa for the funeral of football coach Frank Thomas. It was said that Allen, who was in Cleveland announcing the Yankee-Indian game, became choked up on the air when he heard the word of his passing. Many considered Thomas the greatest coach produced by Notre Dame legend Knute Rockne. He was the first Rockne protégé to win a major conference championship and win a major bowl game. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He was second to none. He compelled respect and he got it. He never asked for more than you could give. He was the greatest." — Harry Gilmer about Alabama coach Frank Thomas

We’ll leave you with this …