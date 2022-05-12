Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 12, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day,
- Softball: Alabama vs. Missouri in the SEC Tournament, Gainesville, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
- Alabama women’s golf: Alabama Advances to National Championship as Polly Mack Wins Regional Title
Did you see: Nick Saban at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
114 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 12, 1995: The movie “Crimson Tide” was released. Starring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, its set on a US Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Alabama.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I left Texas A&M because my school called me. Mama called, and when Mama calls, then you just have to come running." On why he had to leave A&M with six years left on his contract. – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant