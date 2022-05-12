Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Nutty Fudge Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day,
  • Softball: Alabama vs. Missouri in the SEC Tournament, Gainesville, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see: Nick Saban at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am

Saban 1
Saban 3
Saban 2

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

114 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 12, 1995: The movie “Crimson Tide” was released. Starring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, its set on a US Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Alabama.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I left Texas A&M because my school called me. Mama called, and when Mama calls, then you just have to come running." On why he had to leave A&M with six years left on his contract. – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Use
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Golf Advances to National Championship as Polly Mack Wins Regional Title

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Alabama missouri coaches
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball to Face Missouri in First Game of SEC Tournament

By Tony Tsoukalas6 hours ago
Bryce Young wins the Heisman Trophy
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Which Alabama Player Has the Best 2022 Heisman Trophy Odds?

By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
IMG-9702 (1)
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Says Recent Transfer Targets 'Got A Little Scared' About Alabama Basketball's Roster

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban on Alabama's Dealings with Transfers: 'We Don’t Tamper With Anybody'

By Tony Tsoukalas14 hours ago
Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 11, 2022

By Blake BylerMay 11, 2022
Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Cruises Past Jacksonville State in Final Non-Conference Game

By Tony TsoukalasMay 10, 2022
Alabama guard JD Davison (3) and Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) help up Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) after he was knocked to the floor by a Missouri defender in Coleman Coliseum Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
All Things Bama

Alabama basketball's Davison, Ellis Invited to NBA Draft Combine While Shackelford Misses Out

By Tony TsoukalasMay 10, 2022