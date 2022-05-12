Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Nutty Fudge Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day,

SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day, Softball: Alabama vs. Missouri in the SEC Tournament, Gainesville, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama women’s golf: Alabama Advances to National Championship as Polly Mack Wins Regional Title

Did you see: Nick Saban at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am

Photo | Alabama Athletics Photo | Alabama Athletics Photo | Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

114 days

May 12, 1995: The movie “Crimson Tide” was released. Starring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, its set on a US Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Alabama.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I left Texas A&M because my school called me. Mama called, and when Mama calls, then you just have to come running." On why he had to leave A&M with six years left on his contract. – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...