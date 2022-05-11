Skip to main content

Nick Saban on Alabama's Dealing with Transfers: 'We Don’t Tamper With Anybody'

The Crimson Tide head coach responded to remarks made by Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield last week regarding transfer receiver Tyler Harrell.

HOOVER, Ala. — Following an insinuation that Alabama tampered with Lousiville transfer Tyler Harrell, Nick Saban assured that none of the Crimson Tide’s recruiting efforts this offseason have strayed outside of the NCAA regulations.

Last week, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was asked by 247Sports whether or not he felt Harrell was tampered with before entering the NCAA Transfer portal. While Satterfield didn’t mention Alabama by name, he said he believes tampering occurred when it came to his star receiver.

“I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here,” Satterfield said. “Last year we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal.”

Saban responded to the comment Wednesday during an appearance at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am.

“We don’t tamper with anybody,” Saban said. “So I don’t know of anything or anybody that tampered with him. And I don’t really know that anybody’s ever tampered with our players. I just think sometimes when things happen, it makes you wonder.

“I’m not making any accusations against anybody that’s done anything with our players. I don’t have any knowledge of anybody that’s done anything with anybody else’s players.”

Upon entering the transfer portal on April 12, Harrell was immediately linked to Alabama through multiple sources. The receiver visited the Crimson Tide for its A-Day game the following week before committing six days later on April 22.

When asked, Saban said he does not know if any of his players were tampered with, stating that the penalty is hard to spot due to teams reaching out to third parties in order to reach players.

“I think it’s really hard to control third parties, whether it’s direct or indirect,” Saban said. “When you have a guy leave your program to go someplace else the day after a game, I don’t have any evidence that anything happened — and I’m not making any accusations, but it makes you wonder, I guess. But hopefully, we have enough honesty and integrity out there amongst us professionally in our sport that people are going to abide by the rules.”

Since the start of last season, Alabama has seen 14 scholarship players transfer to new schools. Harrell is one of five incoming transfers who joined the Crimson Tide from other schools this offseason. Alabama also brought in Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen. Burton, Gibbs and Ricks participated in spring camp while Harrell and Steen will join the team this summer.

“They guys who were there in the spring, we know exactly what they will be able to contribute,” Saban said. “The new players we added to the team since then, whether they are incoming freshmen or transfers or guys who we’ll evaluate over the summer, we’ll have a better idea of how they will contribute to the team.

“It’s always been our philosophy not to take someone who’s not going to make a positive impact on our team.”

