Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Streaming Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you see?

Alabama softball landed five players on the NFCA All-South Region Teams

Montana Fouts- First Team

Montana Fouts

Megan Bloodworth- Second Team

Megan Bloodworth

Bailey Dowling- Second Team

Bailey Dowling

Ally Shipman- Second Team

Ally Shipman

Ashley Prange- Third Team

Ashley Prange

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., ALL DAY
  • Softball vs Chattanooga, NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network
  • Baseball vs #5 Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: No. 5 Arkansas 7, Alabama 3

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

106 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I think Bear Bryant is probably turning over in his grave right now,” — Former Alabama golfer Robby Shelton about wearing the orange jacket that went with winning the Knoxville Open on Sunday.

Garrett McMillan
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 5 Arkansas, 7-3

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Garrett McMillan
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Montana Fouts practice
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Softball's NCAA Regional Practice

By Katie Windham6 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
All Things Bama

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Reprimands Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher for Recent Remarks

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban meet at midfield after their game in College Station, Texas, in 2019.
All Things Bama

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Apologizes for "Singling Anyone Out," But Not for Blasting System

By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago
Alabama women's golfer Bendetta Moresco
All Things Bama

How to Watch, Keep Up With Alabama at the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships

By Christopher Walsh9 hours ago
USATSI_15390433
All Things Bama

Texas A&M AD Believes SEC Should Discipline Nick Saban Following Recent Remarks

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Dana Duckworth and Ella Burgess before beam
All Things Bama

Dana Duckworth Steps Down as Alabama Gymnastics Coach after 27 Years with Program

By Katie Windham10 hours ago