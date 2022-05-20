Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 20, 2022
Today is... National Streaming Day
Alabama softball landed five players on the NFCA All-South Region Teams
Montana Fouts- First Team
Megan Bloodworth- Second Team
Bailey Dowling- Second Team
Ally Shipman- Second Team
Ashley Prange- Third Team
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., ALL DAY
- Softball vs Chattanooga, NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Baseball vs #5 Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball: No. 5 Arkansas 7, Alabama 3
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
106 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I think Bear Bryant is probably turning over in his grave right now,” — Former Alabama golfer Robby Shelton about wearing the orange jacket that went with winning the Knoxville Open on Sunday.