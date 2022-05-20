Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Alabama softball landed five players on the NFCA All-South Region Teams

Montana Fouts- First Team Alabama Athletics Megan Bloodworth- Second Team Alabama Athletics Bailey Dowling- Second Team Alabama Athletics Ally Shipman- Second Team Alabama Athletics Ashley Prange- Third Team Photo | SEC

Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., ALL DAY

Softball vs Chattanooga, NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Baseball vs #5 Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network

Baseball: No. 5 Arkansas 7, Alabama 3

106 days

May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum

“I think Bear Bryant is probably turning over in his grave right now,” — Former Alabama golfer Robby Shelton about wearing the orange jacket that went with winning the Knoxville Open on Sunday.

