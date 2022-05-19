Skip to main content

Deion Sanders Vows to Respond to Nick Saban's Million Dollar NIL Claim

It didn't take long for someone from one of the three schools Nick Saban called out for using NIL in recruiting to respond.

It happened so quickly, gambling sites didn't have the proper time to place odds. 

When Nick Saban spoke out about NIL deals being used in recruiting during an event in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday night, someone from one of the three schools he specifically mentioned quickly responded on Twitter. 

It just happened to be Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, whom Saban has done Aflac commercials with. 

“You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow,” Sanders tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. CT. “I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.”

Hunter, a two-way star out of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High School, was rated the No. 1 wide receiver and player in the nation by SI All-American. He had been committed to Florida State for 17 months before flipping his commitment to Jackson State on Signing Day

“We have a rule right now that said you cannot use name, image and likeness to entice a player to come to your school. Hell, read about it in the paper!” Saban said. “I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

Saban also said that Texas A&M, coached by his former offensive coordinator at LSU, Jimbo Fisher, "bought every player on their team." 

The third school that Saban mentioned was Miami, where billionaire John Ruiz has signed more than 100 active Canes athletes to marketing deals. The football program is now led by former Saban assistant Mario Cristobal. 

“Those guys from Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000, that’s in the newspaper," Saban said. "The guy tells you how he’s doing it.”

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders addresses the crowd during JSU Football Day at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders

Per the Miami Herald, when Nijel Pack committed to Miami in April, Ruiz tweeted: “The biggest LifeWallet deal to date, two years $800,000.00 total at $400,000.00 per year plus a car. Congratulations!!!”

Saban made the comments during a 50-day countdown celebration for the upcoming World Games in Birmingham. 

Earlier Wednesday, he participated in the unveiling of the updated plans for the Saban Center, including the old Tuscaloosa News building. In addition to becoming the home of the Children’s Hands-On Museum and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater, the facility will include a sports science center.  

Ironically, when Saban and Sanders teamed up with Aflac it was in part to promote Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while Saban quietly used the money to help fill the donation gap to his Nick's Kids Foundation during the pandemic. 

The Saban Center was made possible with a $1 million gift from the Saban family, a $250,000 pledge from the Nick’s Kids Foundation, and the city purchasing the Tuscaloosa News site for $8 million. 

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders shoot an ad at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Courtesy of Aflac Insurance.

Deion Sanders shoots an Aflac ad at Bryant-Denny Stadium

