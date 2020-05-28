Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Brisket Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama softball's Elissa Brown was named to the SEC's Community Service Team yesterday. The senior outfielder worked on numerous projects including Habitat for Humanity and Project Angel Tree. 
  • Starting your day watching Derrick Henry highlights is not a bad idea.
  • Some might say this photo needs to go in the Louvre. 
  • Trevon Diggs' autograph is available for sale here: 
  • Here is a fun memory for all of the Crimson Tide gymnastics fans out there:
  • Alabama target and 2021 four-star wide receiver Christian Leary is pushing his commitment date back, which was originally set for June 6. He will choose between the Crimson Tide, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, among others.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

100 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

May 28: “I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.” — Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.

We'll leave you with this ... 

