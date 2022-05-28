Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Hamburger Day

Track & Field: NCAA East Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field, Bloomington, Ind., All Day

Baseball vs Florida, SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala., 9:30 a.m., SEC Network

Baseball: Texas A&M 12, Alabama 8 (SEC Tournament)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

98 days

Ashley Johnston introduced as Alabama gymnastics coach Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.

May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.

“I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.” — Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.

