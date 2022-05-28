Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field: NCAA East Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field, Bloomington, Ind., All Day
Baseball vs Florida, SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala., 9:30 a.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
- The Alabama Track and Field Men’s Team Advances Eight Individuals and a Relay to NCAA Outdoor Championships from the NCAA East Preliminary
- Baseball: Texas A&M 12, Alabama 8 (SEC Tournament)
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
98 days
Did you see?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.
May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.” — Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.