Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Hamburger Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field: NCAA East Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field, Bloomington, Ind., All Day

  • Baseball vs Florida, SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala., 9:30 a.m., SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

  • Baseball: Texas A&M 12, Alabama 8 (SEC Tournament)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

98 days

Did you see?

Ashley Johnston introduced as Alabama gymnastics coach

Ashley Johnston talks with Alabama gymnastics
Ashley Johnston
Ashley Johnston with Sarah and David Patterson
Ashley Johnston, Greg Byrne, and Stuart Bell

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.

May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 “I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.” — Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.

We'll leave you with this...

A photo of Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher hangs in the Aggies dugout as they take on Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
