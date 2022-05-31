Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Smile Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you see?

Today is Joe Namath's birthday.

Ray Perkins and Joe Namath shake hands during the 1964 season
Joe Namath fur coat
New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

95 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 31, 1943: Joe Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Penn.

May 31, 1969: John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M in 1957, joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a backfield coach. Crow had recently retired after an illustrious NFL career with the Cardinals and 49ers (1958-68) that saw him twice named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl four times.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Football Is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.” — Joe Namath

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
