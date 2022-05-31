Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Smile Day

Today is Joe Namath's birthday.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

95 days

May 31, 1943: Joe Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Penn.

May 31, 1969: John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M in 1957, joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a backfield coach. Crow had recently retired after an illustrious NFL career with the Cardinals and 49ers (1958-68) that saw him twice named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl four times.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Football Is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.” — Joe Namath

