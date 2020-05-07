Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 7, 2020
Christopher Walsh
Today is … National Day of Reason
• Alabama basketball reportedly picked up a non-conference opponent that’s often competing for an NCAA Tournament spot:
• The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced some rule changes for dealing with the ongoing shutdown, including basketball and football student-athletes can participate in currently defined summer athletic activities without being enrolled in summer school, and any school staff member can participate on recruiting calls between a countable coach and a recruit through the end of the month.
• Former Homewood and Hoover center Trey Jamison entered the transfer portal Wednesday. He played in all 30 games at Clemson last season, but averaged just 8.4 minutes per game.
• Justin Thomas is signing prints for charity:
• The SEC accounted that the Southern Conference has joined the men’s basketball officiating consortium formed by the SEC, American Athletic Conference, ASUN and Sun Belt Conferences.
• 247Sports updated its latest basketball rankings. Alabama signee Josh Primo moved up to No. 19 overall (consensus No. 43), with Keon Ambrose-Hylton at No. 94 (115), and Darius Miles at No. 13 (134).
• Nick Saban is still talking up Alabama’s drafted players:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
121 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
May 7, 1948: Officials from the University of Alabama and Auburn University announced the renewal of their football series which had ended in 1907 after a dispute broke out between the two schools after battling to a 6-6 tie. Alabama president Dr. John M. Gallalee and acting Auburn president Ralph Draughon made the announcement from Montgomery. — Bryant Museum
May 7, 1994: Robert Foster was born in Monaca, Penn.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I know one thing, I'd rather die now than to have died this morning and missed this game." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama's win over unbeaten Auburn in '71.