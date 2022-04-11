Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Pet Day

BamaCentral Headlines

With Series Sweep at Ole Miss, Alabama Baseball Showed True Potential

Dowling Delivers Alabama Softball to Series Win over Florida

Crimson Tikes: Art Class 101

Five-Star RB Richard Young Includes Alabama in Top 7 Schools

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

  • Baseball at #7 Ole Miss: W 7-3
  • Softball at #7/6 Florida: W 2-1 (9 Inn.)
  • Men's Tennis vs #9 South Carolina: L 0-7
  • vs UAB: W 4-3
  • Women's Tennis at South Carolina: L 1-4

Did you see? 

Alabama Softball Beat Florida 2-1 in Nine Innings

Ashley Prange and Lexi Kilfoyl
Jenna Johnson diving catch
Lexi Kilfoyl and Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts
Bailey Dowling
Bailey Dowling celebrates HR

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

145 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 11, 1961: Algernon Blair, Inc. of Montgomery won the bid to expand Denny Stadium from its capacity of 31,000 to 43,000 by the Tuscaloosa opener with North Carolina State on October 14. Work would begin immediately on the expansion, which included 6,000 additional seats on both the east and west sides as well as a new two-level press box with an elevator. The cost of the project was $408,000. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The coaches in the NFL respect Coach Saban. They respect his opinion. I think for me to be able to play under him and produce the way I did and be able to learn his system and be a leader back there, I think it only just adds to the positives for me. Then for him to be able to vouch for me — ‘This guy can play at the next level' — I think that's only going to help me." — Former Alabama safety Rashad Johnson (2005-08)

We'll leave you with this...

Bailey Dowling
