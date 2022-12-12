Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 12, 2022
Today is ... National Ding-a-ling Day
Check out and subscribe for free to:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: Alabama defeated Southern Mississippi 56-47
Read More
Did you Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts adds a first to his resume
- Former Crimson Tide basketball players JD Davison flies above the rim for an alley-oop dunk
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams making strong moves against the Buffalo Bills
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 12, 1986: Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.
December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.
December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Dec. 12: "The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009
We'll Leave You With This:
Before Sunday, the last time Jameson Williams played football was in the College Football Playoff championship game, where he tore his ACL. On Sunday, Williams, now a member of the Detroit Lions, caught his first pass in the NFL, a touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings.
After he scored, Williams gave the ball to his father, who was in attendance to watch his son's first professional game.