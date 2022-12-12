Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Ding-a-ling Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: Alabama defeated Southern Mississippi 56-47

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts adds a first to his resume
  • Former Crimson Tide basketball players JD Davison flies above the rim for an alley-oop dunk
  • Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams making strong moves against the Buffalo Bills

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 12, 1986: Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.

December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.

December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Dec. 12: "The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009

We'll Leave You With This:

Before Sunday, the last time Jameson Williams played football was in the College Football Playoff championship game, where he tore his ACL. On Sunday, Williams, now a member of the Detroit Lions, caught his first pass in the NFL, a touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings.

After he scored, Williams gave the ball to his father, who was in attendance to watch his son's first professional game.

