Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 30, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Croissant Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled today.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama lost to No. 1 South Carolina, 65-52

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

215 days

Did you Notice?

  • Jalen Hurts will be the first Alabama quarterback to start a Super Bowl since Ken Stabler in Super Bowl XI. The last three quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl (Stabler, Joe Namath and Bart Starr) all went on to win their respective Super Bowls.
  • Former Alabama basketball player Kira Lewis scored a season-high 15 points against the Milwaukee Bucks
  • DeVonta Smith had a one-handed grab (depending on who you ask) against the 49ers. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." — Howard Schnellenberger

We'll leave you with this..

After the game, DeVonta Smith reminded everyone what has helped prepare him for success so early in his career.

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Four Former Alabama Players on Eagles are Flying to Super Bowl LVII

By Hunter De Siver
Nick Pringle at Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

By Mason Smith
Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) works past Alabama guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Ou Vs Alabama
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

By Blake Byler
Alabama WBB
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Loses to South Carolina, 65-52

By Joe Schatz
Crimson Tikes: Masterpiece
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Masterpiece

By Christopher Walsh
Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (middle) celebrates with fans on the court after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball "Back to Ground Zero" After Embarrassing Loss to Oklahoma

By Austin Hannon
Oklahoma guard Benny Schroder (0) shoots for two in the second half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Ou Vs Alabama
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Mason Smith
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa's Parents say He'll be Back Playing Next Season

By Christopher Walsh