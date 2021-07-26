Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 26, 2021

Your morning briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is …

National All or Nothing Day.

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

• Gymnastics: Team Canada (Shallon Olsen) did not qualify for the team finals. Olson did qualify for the vault finals.

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) 2, Japan, 1

• Swimming

Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay (Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece), did not reach finals

Women's 400 Freestyle (Leonie Kullmann, Germany), did not reach finals

Women's 100m Breaststroke (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), did not reach finals

Women's 100m Backstroke (Rhyan White, Team USA), finished second in heat, second in semifinal

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Monday (CT)

• Swimming

Women's 200m Individual Relay (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), 5:59 a.m. (USA)/8:50 p.m. (Peacock)

Women's 100m Backstroke (Rhyan White, Team USA), 8:51 p.m. (NBC)

Tuesday

• Soccer: Netherlands (Merel Van Dongen) vs. China, 6:30 a.m. (TBD)

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) in gold-medal game vs. Japan, 6 a.m. (NBC SN)

• Swimming

Men's 200m Breaststroke (Anton McKee, Iceland), 5:50 a.m. (USA)/9:21 p.m. (NBC)

Women's 100m Breaststroke (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), 9:45 p.m. (NBC).

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

40 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 26, 1988: Running back Bobby Humphrey and linebacker Derrick Thomas represented Alabama at the annual Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff in Birmingham. One story that got attention was Thomas telling about his uncle taking him to the Mike Tyson-Michael Dokes heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas. "It was a lot of fun for 90 seconds," Thomas said. That's how long it took for Tyson to knock out his opponent. — Bryant Museum

July 26, 1919: Jimmy Nelson, who was a back for the Crimson Tide, was born in Live Oak, Fla.

July 26, 1955: Charley Hannah was born in Canton, Ga.

July 26, 1990: Jalston Fowler was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Looks like Alabama to me.” — Steve Spurrier when asked at 2019 SEC Media Days about the state of college football

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama tennis player Erin Routliffe won her first WTA title.