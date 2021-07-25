Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile the 17 Alabama players who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At last week's SEC Media Days, Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis took to the stage to represent the Crimson Tide's defense.

In short, he stated what most who are familiar with Alabama football already know heading into this season:

“I think this is going to be a very good unit," Mathis said.

Mathis looks to take on a larger defensive role on the line in 2021 after a redshirt-junior campaign that saw him finish second on the defensive line in tackles with 31 on the season. With 5.0 tackles for loss and just 1.5 sacks, there's still room for improvement for the big man up front.

That being said, Mathis is an NFL prospect that could go in the mid rounds of next year's NFL Draft. Here's how he stacks up heading into his final season with the Crimson Tide:

Phidarian Mathis

No. 48

Pos: Defensive tackle

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 320

DOB: 4/26/98

Draft Eligible: 2022

Hometown: Wisner, La.

High School: Neville High School, La.

Pros

Fundamentally sound three-technique who knows how to use his hands in the run game. Mathis reads opponents well and attacks them back door when the line slides or makes leaning blockers pay by pulling. Best when he gets to be decisive off the ball, extending and disengaging with a quick swim move. Pad level is solid, preventing opponents from uprooting him. High effort defender at the start of games, sets a tone.

Cons

Tardy off the ball and out of his stance with a slow first step. Lacks violence upon impact and gets outreached and latched on to by longer blockers. Mathis gets driven off the ball by combo blocks and surrenders yardage trying to get laterally. Struggles when two gapping as he takes long to read the mesh point, being fooled by misdirection frequently. Unable to locate ball carriers, allowing them to run right by him. Mathis is not a reliable tackler who fails to stop the momentum of runners often falling at their feet and trying to hold on to ankles.

Summary

Well-coached run defending three-technique with solid hand usage to extend and disengage. Lacks physical traits such as get off, strength and violence to be an impact player. Unable to locate ball carriers and make tackles on a consistent basis. Mathis projects as a depth piece along the defensive line who can be an occasional run defender. He will have a difficult time making a roster and might start on a practice squad, offering depth later in a season.

Grade: 5.8 (now)/6.7 (potential)

BamaCentral Analysis

While Mathis finished second on the Crimson Tide defensive line unit in tackles last season with 31, his lack of violence up front and slow first step prevented him from penetrating for tackles for loss. While he is fundamentally sound with his three-technique and is very accomplished with his hand usage, he oftentimes is unable to locate ball carriers — making those high points not as advantageous. Frequently driven off of the ball, Mathis has to rely on his textbook swim move to be able to free himself. However, once offensive linemen figure out his technique, he becomes much less of a threat up front. Should he improve on his shortcomings in 2021, Mathis has the ability to rise from a late- to mid-round draft selection up to possibly a third-round pick. That being said, it will take a lot of improvement over this offseason if he wishes to be drafted higher and follow in the footsteps of his former teammate, Christian Barmore.

