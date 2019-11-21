Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 21, 2019

Today is … Great American Smokeout

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s basketball: Alabama at South Alabama, ESPN+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Early Signing Period

• Soccer announced signing forward Penny Smith from Westlake Village, Calif.

• The men’s track team receive the paperwork from throws standout Nathan Cooper of Dothan, Ala.

• Women’s track added sprinter Amari Brown from Milwaukee.

Did you notice?

• Three former Crimson Tide players are among their position-group leaders in Pro Bowl fan voting: Amari Cooper (second of two wide receiver spots), Minkah Fitzpatrick (free safety) and J.K. Scott (punter). Voting will continue until Dec. 12.

• The Football Writers Association of America announced five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Award (best defensive play) and six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman), neither of which included an Alabama player.

• With starting center Maurkice Pouncey facing a three-game suspension the Pittsburgh Steelers promoted J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad.

• The Chicago White Sox added right-handed pitcher Matt Foster to its 40-man roster.

• The human trafficking charge against Alabama basketball star Jim Farmer dismissed. He was arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from minors in Tennessee last month.

• Good advice:

• Nick Saban commented on being part of “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” a documentary that premieres on HBO on Dec. 10. “We kind of got to know each other because I coached with his dad, when I was like 27 years old or something at the Naval Academy. We were both young, just barely starting out, and sort of develop a relationship then and spent a lot of time together through the years. And then having the opportunity to work with him in Cleveland was probably the most impactful thing to me, in terms of what I was able to learn, organizationally, how to run a program, how to run an organization, how to define the expectation for the people in the organization. You know, I've had some great mentors, George Perles at Michigan State, Don James, my college coach. I've learned a lot from just about everybody that I've coached for, but Bill was unique in terms of how he did things and how well organized he was. And I've benefited tremendously from that experience. He's the best coach that I ever had the opportunity to spend time with, and not just coaching players on the field. But understanding the game and understanding what you have to do to build an organization, whether it's how you bring personnel to the team, how you evaluate personnel, what you're looking for, how you define that, critical factors at every position. I mean, there's not one part of what he does that's not really well thought out and well organized. And he surrounds himself with people who believe in the same things that he does and that they have success because of it and I can't say enough good things about him and how much I appreciate the relationship. I enjoyed doing it because we're good friends. I haven't seen any of it so I don't know what it's like, but I'm sure his part of it's pretty good.”

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 21, 1942: Alabama downed Vanderbilt 27-7 at Legion Field before 17,000 fans in Birmingham. Johnny August on an 11-yard run, Bobby Tom Jenkins on a one-yard dive, Dave Brown on a five-yard scamper, and Bill Baughman on a 50-yard pass reception from Red Burns accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

November 21, 1981: Wesley Britt was born in Cullman, Ala.

November 21, 2015: Cyrus Jones returned two punts for touchdowns in his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a 56-6 victory over Charleston Southern. Jones scored on returns of 43 and 72 yards, becoming the first Alabama player to score twice on punt returns, according to school records dating to 1944. He's also the first Crimson Tide player to have touchdowns on punt returns in consecutive games. "I'm just happy I went out the way I did, in kind of dramatic fashion," Jones said. "It's something I'll never forget."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I told the players if we had lost this game today, there would be nothing else that would tarnish what you've accomplished more than that. You would someday be an NFL player in a Mercedes-Benz and roll your window down to talk to a pretty girl and she'd say, 'You lost to Chattanooga when you played at Alabama.’ Nobody would ever forget that one." – Nick Saban after Alabama won in this date in 2009, 45-0.

We’ll leave you with this …