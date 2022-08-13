Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Today is ... National Garage Sale Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 89, Chinese National Team 77

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

21 days

Alabama second baseman Bryce Eblin and his Bourne Braves won the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League Championship:

Through two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax is sitting just four strokes behind tournament leader J.J. Spaun at 7-under par:

And we received one final episode of Courtside with Cottrell, this time interviewing Alabama guard Nimari Burnett:

August 13, 1961: On a porch in a rocking chair at peaceful Jordan Farm near Alexander City, Paul Bryant answered questions of several state media representatives. When asked who his best athlete was and with the reporters expecting to hear names like Lee Roy Jordan, Pat Trammell or Mike Fracchia, Bryant proclaimed the best on the team was Bill Oliver from Livingston. "He's an athlete," said the big man. "When he moves, he moves." – Bryant Museum

August 13, 1973: Running back Sherman Williams was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I guess I’m just too full of Bama.” – Tommy Lewis after running off the sideline during the middle of a play and tackled Rice halfback Dickie Moegle in the 1954 Cotton Bowl.

