Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Defeats Chinese National Team 89-77

With the win, the Crimson Tide finished its Foreign Tour with a perfect 3-0 record.

Alabama basketball defeated the Chinese National Team on Friday evening in Paris, downing China 89-77 and finishing its Foreign Tour with a perfect 3-0 record.

China is ranked No. 29 according the World FIBA Rankings. Alabama won its first two games against the Spain Select and Lithuania Men's B Team, with the Crimson Tide prevailing in all three games by double digits.

Freshman forward Brandon Miller led Alabama with 21 points in the game and also recorded five rebounds. Sophomore guard Nimari Burnett placed second on the Crimson Tide in points with 13, also finishing with four rebounds.

Burnett was also the winner of Alabama's Hard Hat Award.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Freshman forward Noah Clowney recorded a double-double against China, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds in the game. Juniors Darius Miles and Mark Sears finished out the double-digit scorers for Alabama with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Regarding team stats, Alabama out-rebounded China 47-36, with the Crimson Tide registering 23 offensive rebounds compared to China's 10. From the floor, Alabama shot 22-of-44 (50 percent) and was 6-of-32 (18.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

With its Foreign Tour now complete, Alabama will make its triumphant return home on Aug. 14, arriving sometime in the evening. The Crimson Tide will then begin preparations for its upcoming 2022-23 season, which is slated to begin later this fall.

Alabama has yet to formally announce its non-conference schedule or official date for its season opener.

This story will be updated with more information as it is received from Alabama Athletics.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off to running back Damien Harris (37) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The Alabama Patriots

By Hunter De Siver17 minutes ago
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) hugs Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) after Harris' late touchdown against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday January 1, 2020.
Recruiting

Going by NFL Draft, One Nick Saban Recruiting Class Stands Out

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14.
All Things Bama

Jordan Battle on Nick Saban's Demeanor: "He’s just in a good mood"

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Plenty of Reasons for Alabama Soccer to be Optimistic for 2022

By Edwin Stanton4 hours ago
Jermaine Burton
All Things Bama

The Position Group Nick Saban Has His Eyes on for First Fall Scrimmage

By Katie Windham7 hours ago
Mark Sears
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 12, 2022

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
Myles McVay
Recruiting

Alabama Adds Another Big-Time Offensive Tackle for Recruiting Class of 2023

By Christopher Walsh20 hours ago
Jul 30, 2021; Eagan, MN, United States; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) catches a pass at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Irv Smith Jr. and Dalvin Tomlinson Have a Breakout Season in Minnesota?

By Hunter De SiverAug 11, 2022 4:08 PM EDT