Alabama Basketball Defeats Chinese National Team 89-77

Alabama basketball defeated the Chinese National Team on Friday evening in Paris, downing China 89-77 and finishing its Foreign Tour with a perfect 3-0 record.

China is ranked No. 29 according the World FIBA Rankings. Alabama won its first two games against the Spain Select and Lithuania Men's B Team, with the Crimson Tide prevailing in all three games by double digits.

Freshman forward Brandon Miller led Alabama with 21 points in the game and also recorded five rebounds. Sophomore guard Nimari Burnett placed second on the Crimson Tide in points with 13, also finishing with four rebounds.

Burnett was also the winner of Alabama's Hard Hat Award.

Freshman forward Noah Clowney recorded a double-double against China, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds in the game. Juniors Darius Miles and Mark Sears finished out the double-digit scorers for Alabama with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Regarding team stats, Alabama out-rebounded China 47-36, with the Crimson Tide registering 23 offensive rebounds compared to China's 10. From the floor, Alabama shot 22-of-44 (50 percent) and was 6-of-32 (18.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

With its Foreign Tour now complete, Alabama will make its triumphant return home on Aug. 14, arriving sometime in the evening. The Crimson Tide will then begin preparations for its upcoming 2022-23 season, which is slated to begin later this fall.

Alabama has yet to formally announce its non-conference schedule or official date for its season opener.

This story will be updated with more information as it is received from Alabama Athletics.