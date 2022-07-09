Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Dimple Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

56 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama gymnastics announced that Shallon Olsen will be returning for her fifth and final season with the Crimson Tide:
  • The Baltimore Ravens celebrated Marlon Humphrey's 26th birthday:
  • And Alabama basketball officially announced its players' numbers for the 2022-23 season:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 9, 1931: Jimmy Moore, one of the stars of the 1930 national championship team, died tragically at Ft. McClellan after being stricken with spinal meningitis. The 23-year-old Moore was a native of Anniston. More than 5,000 people attended his funeral, with teammates Charles Clement, Joe Sharpe, Earl Smith, Ben Smith, Albert Elmore, Dave Boykin and John Henry Suther serving as pallbearers.

July 9, 1985: Joe Namath signed a five-year deal with ABC to provide commentary for "Monday Night Football." 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When we have a good team, I know it's because we have boys that come from good mamas and papas." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

