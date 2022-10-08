Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Today is... National Hero Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, NC.

Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

Volleyball at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 4 p.m. CT

Football vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, CBS

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1

Did you notice?

Alabama soccer player Macy Clem dedicated Thursday night's game to former Alabama baseball player Davis Heller, who passed away this week.

The Authentic is scheduled to open at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. Alabama AD Greg Byrne provided a sneak peek on twitter. It the first-ever retail team store focused on selling officially licensed team apparel and student-athlete NIL merchandise and features customized Nike player jerseys and shirts.

The 2012 national championship team will be honored at the Texas A&M game Saturday, including the guys pictured below.

Matthew Emmons-Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.” – Cornelius Bennett

We'll leave you with this...