Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Hero Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, NC.
  • Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
  • Volleyball at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 4 p.m. CT
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Football vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, CBS

Crimson Tide Results

  • Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1

Did you notice?

  • The Authentic is scheduled to open at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. Alabama AD Greg Byrne provided a sneak peek on twitter. It the first-ever retail team store focused on selling officially licensed team apparel and student-athlete NIL merchandise and features customized Nike player jerseys and shirts.
  • The 2012 national championship team will be honored at the Texas A&M game Saturday, including the guys pictured below. 
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban holds the Coaches Trophy after the 2013 BCS Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Life Stadium. Alabama won 42-14.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.” – Cornelius Bennett

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Bryce Young (9) and Jalen Milroe (2) embrace during warm ups before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Win with Jalen Milroe as Quarterback?

By Joe Schatz
EE1FDDEC-7CF3-404C-857C-77DC1F3E11D7
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Bama Extends the Lead

By Mason Smith
Byron Young at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

BamaCentral on Campus: Alabama's Offense with Jalen Milroe, Texas A&M Preview, SEC Team Draft

By Clay Miller
Herb Jones
All Things Bama

Former Crimson Tide Players Becoming a Force in the NBA: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama coach Frank Thomas, center, with quarterback Harry Gilmer, left, and center Vaughn Mancha.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 7, 2022

By Clay Miller
Riley Parker vs. Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Scores Two Goals In 35 Seconds, Beats Ole Miss 4-1

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young at practice
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Offers Final Update on Bryce Young Ahead of Texas A&M

By Joey Blackwell
Reyna Reyes of Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Soccer Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

By Mason Smith