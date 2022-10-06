Skip to main content
Former Alabama Baseball Infielder Davis Heller Passes Away

Alabama Athletics

Heller played for the Crimson Tide from 2021 to 2022 before transferring to North Greenville University.

Former Alabama baseball infielder Davis Heller passed away on Wednesday, North Greenville University announced on Thursday morning.

Heller died in his off-campus apartment in Tigerville, S.C. While there is an ongoing investigation, it is believed that his death was due to natural causes.

“Our baseball program is heartbroken over the loss of an amazing human being and brother in Christ,” NGU baseball coach Landon Powell told NGU News. “Davis was a positive force everywhere he went. A gentle giant who greeted everyone with a smile and constantly uplifted those around him. An example of what a great teammate should be, Davis has left a lasting legacy on this program. A great competitor, but even better friend to those who got to know him.”

A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Heller transferred to Alabama from South Mountain Community College ahead of the 2021 season. He played in 15 games that season before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2022, he appeared in eight games, batting .200 with a double, one RBI, a run and two walks.

Heller made the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022.

Heller was in the midst of his first semester at NGU this fall after transferring from Alabama this past offseason. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

This story will be updated should further information be provided.

