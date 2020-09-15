SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 15, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Online Learning Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Jerry Jeudy made the first catch of his NFL career for the Denver Broncos:
  • Derrick Henry continued to be, well, Derrick Henry:
  • Again, Henry continued to cement his legacy as King Henry:
  • Check out this hilarious mask worn by Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (why do I feel like half of the Roll Call bullet points each week of the NFL season will be about Henry?):
  • Alabama soccer is just five days away from being the first Crimson Tide athletics team to return to formal competition:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

11 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 15, 1934: Coach Frank Thomas took 11 of his players to Birmingham for the annual "Magic City Gridiron Carnival," where Alabama demonstrated its "Notre Dame Box Offense." Players from Auburn, Birmingham-Southern and Howard were also on hand and helped run formations. Plays that puzzled fans were explained in detail by the coaches and players. Alabama was set to open its '34 season by hosting Howard at Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in two weeks. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you’re ahead, play like you’re behind. If you’re behind, play like you’re ahead.” – Paul W. “Bear Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Think the 2020 College Football Season Can't Get Crazier? The Big Ten Says: 'Hold my Beer'

The Big Ten having second thoughts about playing this fall can only throw more chaos into an already bizarre college football season

Christopher Walsh

Cross Country Reveals 2020 Schedule

The 2020 season features two regular season meets before SEC Championships

UA_Athletics

by

Christopher Walsh

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 DB Devonta Smith

A look at one of the Crimson Tide's premier defensive backs in the 2021 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Corner: The NFL is Back

With no preseason to whet our appetites this year, it seemed like professional football would never come back

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: I look at the world and I notice it's turning

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Moves Up in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

Despite not playing yet, the Crimson Tide has found itself at No. 2 in two major polls

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

This Week with the Crimson Tide, Sept. 14-20: Say Goodbye to the Offseason

Alabama football has wrapped up camp and the soccer team is set to host its first game of the season. Sports officially return to Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

After Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp, Intensity and Urgency Amped Up for Alabama As Season Opener Nears

Nick Saban said that Saturday's scrimmage marked the end of fall camp and now it is time to begin preparing for Missouri

Tyler Martin

Alabama DL Christian Barmore Misses Final Scrimmage, Sidelined With Knee Injury

The Crimson Tide was down a defensive lineman in Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes