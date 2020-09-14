Cross Country Reveals 2020 Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama men's and women's cross country teams revealed its abbreviated schedule for 2020, with both teams are set to compete in three meets across the next two months.

The Crimson Tide will open the season this Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Vanderbilt Commodore Classic in Nashville, Tenn. Two weeks later, Alabama will travel to Tallahassee, Fla. to compete in the Florida State Invitational on Friday, Oct. 2. The Southeastern Conference Championships will take place Friday, Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, La., to close out the season.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC announced that the 2020 cross country season would consist of a minimum of two and maximum of three competitions prior to the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge on October 30. The season will take place between September 11 and October 23, and may include competition against non-conference opponents provided those schools adhere to SEC COVID-19 testing protocols. No more than 10 teams may compete in a single race, and schools are not allowed to compete in consecutive weeks.

Alabama is coming off a 2019 season that saw the men's team finish 24 at the NCAA Championships last November. The men also finished third at the NCAA South Regional meet while the women’s team finished in sixth place.

2020 Cross Country Schedule

Sept. 19 – Vanderbilt Commodore Classic – Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 2 – Florida State Invitational – Tallahassee, Fla.

Oct. 30 – SEC Championships – Baton Rouge, La.

For all the latest information on Alabama cross country, follow AlabamaTrack on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.