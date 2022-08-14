Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Today is ... National Creamsicle Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 3, Vanderbilt 1 (Exhibition)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

20 days

Did You Notice?

Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown:

Check out this smooth footwork by Slade Bolden at Baltimore Ravens camp:

And this young fan's reaction to meeting Derrick Henry made our day:

August 14, 1964: Foley quarterback Kenny Stabler was voted MVP after leading his team to a 34-7 win in the annual Alabama High School all-star game at Denny Stadium. Stabler was 8-for-12 for 124 yards, and future Crimson Tide teammate David Chatwood scored two touchdowns and led the South team in rushing with 59 yards. Birmingham News writer Jimmy Bryan described Stabler as a "slippery citizen on the football field and poison to a defense. He has all-star written all over him." – Bryant Museum

August 14, 1981: Jarret Johnson was born in Homestead, Fla.

August 14, 2014: The SEC Network was founded.

August 14, 2017: Sports Illustrated‘s 2017 college football preview was published. It featured Jalen Hurts on the cover with the headline, “They are back. Bama Barely Missed the Title Last Year. It Won’t Happen Again.”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“He literally knocked the door down. I mean right off the hinges. A policeman came in and asked who knocked the door down and Coach Bryant said, ‘I did.’ The cop just said, ‘Ok,’ and walked away.” — Jerry Duncan on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant following a 7-7 tie with Tennessee.

We'll Leave You With This ...