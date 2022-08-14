Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Creamsicle Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 3, Vanderbilt 1 (Exhibition)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

20 days

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown:
  • Check out this smooth footwork by Slade Bolden at Baltimore Ravens camp:
  • And this young fan's reaction to meeting Derrick Henry made our day:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 14, 1964: Foley quarterback Kenny Stabler was voted MVP after leading his team to a 34-7 win in the annual Alabama High School all-star game at Denny Stadium. Stabler was 8-for-12 for 124 yards, and future Crimson Tide teammate David Chatwood scored two touchdowns and led the South team in rushing with 59 yards. Birmingham News writer Jimmy Bryan described Stabler as a "slippery citizen on the football field and poison to a defense. He has all-star written all over him." – Bryant Museum

August 14, 1981: Jarret Johnson was born in Homestead, Fla.

August 14, 2014: The SEC Network was founded.

August 14, 2017: Sports Illustrated‘s 2017 college football preview was published. It featured Jalen Hurts on the cover with the headline, “They are back. Bama Barely Missed the Title Last Year. It Won’t Happen Again.”

August 14, 2017, season preview “They are back,” Jalen Hurts,

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“He literally knocked the door down. I mean right off the hinges. A policeman came in and asked who knocked the door down and Coach Bryant said, ‘I did.’ The cop just said, ‘Ok,’ and walked away.” — Jerry Duncan on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant following a 7-7 tie with Tennessee.

We'll Leave You With This ...

Alabama soccer player Riley Mattingly
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Tops Vanderbilt 3-1 in Exhibition Game

By University of Alabama sports information1 hour ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Outlines Several Shortcomings of Alabama Football Following First Scrimmage

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Raymond Pulido
Recruiting

Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

By Joey Blackwell8 hours ago
Jaheim Oatis
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Alabama's Biggest Loser is the Talk of the Tide in Camp

By Christopher Walsh16 hours ago
Nimari Burnett vs Chinese National Team - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 13, 2022

By Joey BlackwellAug 13, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Conducts Final Preparations Ahead of First Scrimmage

By Joey BlackwellAug 12, 2022 4:39 PM EDT
Rylan Griffen vs Chinese National Team - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Defeats Chinese National Team 89-77

By Joey BlackwellAug 12, 2022 4:17 PM EDT