Skip to main content
Alabama Soccer Tops Vanderbilt 3-1 in Exhibition Game

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Soccer Tops Vanderbilt 3-1 in Exhibition Game

After Kate Henderson scored the game-winning goal, Riley Mattingly Parker added a brace to help the Crimson Tide defeat the Commodores.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team captured a 3-1 win over Vanderbilt in an exhibition game Saturday. Kate Henderson recorded the game-winning goal for the Crimson Tide as Riley Mattingly Parker added a brace to the team’s performance.

How It Happened

Henderson recorded a goal in the opening 12 minutes of the game after a deflected cross from Gessica Skorka found its way to her feet inside the box. Henderson was able to take a touch before finishing the ball inside the right corner of the net. At the 24-minute mark, Riley Mattingly Parker received a ball off the foot of Gianna Paul, who had worked to create space on the right side of the box. Paul made the cross to an unmarked Parker at the penalty kick spot to give Alabama a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Parker netted her second goal six minutes into the second half. Skorka sent a ball across the field to Paul who was able to center it into the box to Parker to finish. Alabama held its 3-0 lead for the next 30 minutes, but Vanderbilt's Alex Kerr put the Commodores on the board after taking the ball from 30-yards out into the box.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game Notes

  • Kate Henderson scored the first goal of the game off a cross from Gessica Skorka
  • Riley Mattingly Parker netted a brace with Gianna Paul assisting on both goals in addition to Skorka adding an assist to Parker’s second goal
  • Skorka and Paul both recorded two assists on the night
  • Alabama led 11-5 in shots and 5-2 in corner kicks

Next

  • Alabama travels to Florida Atlantic for the season opener on Aug. 18
  • The game in Boca Raton, Fla., is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Outlines Several Shortcomings of Alabama Football Following First Scrimmage

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Raymond Pulido
Recruiting

Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Jaheim Oatis
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Alabama's Biggest Loser is the Talk of the Tide in Camp

By Christopher Walsh14 hours ago
Nimari Burnett vs Chinese National Team - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 13, 2022

By Joey Blackwell22 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Conducts Final Preparations Ahead of First Scrimmage

By Joey BlackwellAug 12, 2022 4:39 PM EDT
Rylan Griffen vs Chinese National Team - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Defeats Chinese National Team 89-77

By Joey BlackwellAug 12, 2022 4:17 PM EDT
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off to running back Damien Harris (37) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The Alabama Patriots

By Hunter De SiverAug 12, 2022 4:00 PM EDT