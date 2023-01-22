Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is … Celebration of Life Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 4 | Memphis 3
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

223 days.

Did you Notice?

  • After a 1,538-yard season for former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, he's already back at work getting prepared for the 2023-24 season.
  • It was former Alabama standouts Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith all night long in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional round win over the New York Giants.
  • Former Alabama guard JD Davison had a big night for the Maine Celtics, finishing with 20 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Here's one of those assists:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.

January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Nick Saban

We'll Leave You With This:

Alabama forward Noah Clowney won the "Hard Hat Award" in the Crimson Tide's 85-64 win over Missouri on Saturday night. He had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) shoots the ball against Mizzou at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Saturday, Jan 21, 2023.
