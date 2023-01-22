Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Today is … Celebration of Life Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Tennis: Alabama 4 | Memphis 3

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

223 days.

Did you Notice?

After a 1,538-yard season for former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, he's already back at work getting prepared for the 2023-24 season.

It was former Alabama standouts Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith all night long in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional round win over the New York Giants.

Former Alabama guard JD Davison had a big night for the Maine Celtics, finishing with 20 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Here's one of those assists:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.

January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Nick Saban

We'll Leave You With This:

Alabama forward Noah Clowney won the "Hard Hat Award" in the Crimson Tide's 85-64 win over Missouri on Saturday night. He had 17 points and 14 rebounds.