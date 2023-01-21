Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri

Mizzou Arena.

That's where dreams go to die — at least is has been for Alabama Basketball and head coach Nate Oats. Since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2019, Oats has yet to win in Columbia, Mo. — and that includes the 2020-21 team that won the SEC championship and reached the Sweet 16.

Since 2012-13, the Crimson Tide has visited "CoMo" seven times and has lost five of the contests — including the last three.

But this year could be different. Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC) is unblemished atop the SEC as it stands now. The Crimson Tide also has perhaps the best player in college basketball on its side in true freshman Brandon Miller.

Missouri has been one of the big surprises in the conference this season. After finishing 12-21 (5-13 SEC) a season ago, the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) have improved greatly in 2022-23 behind first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Gates came to Missouri after three seasons at Cleveland State, where he won two Horizon League titles.

Pregame

Alabama might be getting Nimari Burnett much sooner than expected. As in tonight:

Officials for tonight's game: Steven Anderson, Jason Baker, Vladimir Voyard-Tadal.

Alabama basketball is ready to go:

Today's game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. CT

How to Watch Alabama at Missouri

Who: No. 4 Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC) at Missouri (14-4, 3-3 SEC)

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads, 12-7

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and Tigers faced off twice in 2021-22, splitting the season series. Alabama played one of its worst games of the season in a 92-86 loss in Columbia on Jan. 8, 2022. Jahvon Quinerly was stellar for the Crimson Tide, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Missouri forward Kobe Brown was even more impressive with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

In the return trip to Coleman Coliseum, Alabama eked out an 86-76 victory over the Tigers after a huge second half. Trailing 40-36 at the half, the Crimson Tide stormed back on 21 points and seven rebounds from Jaden Shackelford and 17 points from JD Davison.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide traveled to Nashville, Tenn. and defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 78-66 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Brandon Miller finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Jaden Bradley had 12 points.

Last time out, Missouri: After trailing by 10 at one point in the second half, the Tigers defeated No. 25 Arkansas 79-76 on Wednesday night in Columbia.

Before that, Missouri lost back-to-back games on the road at Texas A&M and Florida.

Alabama leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (20.1 ppg)

Rebounding: Brandon Miller (8.3 rpg)

Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.8 apg)

Missouri leaders:

Scoring: Kobe Brown (15.7 ppg)

Rebounding: Kobe Brown (5.6 rpg)