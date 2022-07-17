Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Today is… World Emoji Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

48 days

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama defensive back Jayln Armour-Davis signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Alabama basketball point guard JD Davison had another big night for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis bought his mother a house.

July 17, 1956: Former Crimson Tide fullback Johnny Davis was born in Montgomery.

July 17, 1966: Alabama, which proudly claimed it had played coast to coast and in all of the major bowls, signed on to play in the Houston Astrodome in 1970. "It is one of those wonders of the world, and we look forward to being able to play in that building," Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant of the one-year-old structure that was the talk of the sports world.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Never quit. It is the easiest cop-out in the world. Set a goal and don’t quit until you attain it. When you do attain it, set another goal, and don’t quit until you reach it. Never quit.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

