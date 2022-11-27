Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Secondhand Sunday

Crimson Tide Results

Football: No. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27 (Iron Bowl)

Did you notice?

  • Bryce Young won what was likely his final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium:
  • John Petty Jr. recorded this blocked shot for the Birmingham Squadron:
  • And Greg Byrne hung out with Alabama's two honorary captains for the Iron Bowl, Antoine Caldwell and Charlie Peprah:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn meet for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.

November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team." — Nick Saban after Alabama came from behind to beat Auburn 26-21 on this date in 2009.

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Won the Iron Bowl

By Katie Windham
112622_MFB_WilliamsRo_Auburn_CTP2374
Instant Analysis: No. 7 Alabama Football 49, Auburn 27 at the Iron Bowl

By Joey Blackwell
Auburn Tigers head coach Carnell Williams reacts after his team scores against theAlabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Auburn HC Cadillac Williams: "We Didn't Get It Done"

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) share a smile as they leave the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27.
Three Years Later, Will Anderson's Gamble Pays Off with Legendary Crimson Tide Career

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27.
Bryce Young's Legacy is a Memory that Won't Fade Anytime Soon

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
'This is All We Have, But This is all We Need' Personifies This Alabama Team

By Christopher Walsh
Bleeding Nick Saban
Notebook: Saban Leaves Iron Bowl With Bloody Cheek

By Edwin Stanton
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) and cornerback D.J. James (4) combine to bring down Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Confidence Was Obvious for Alabama in Iron Bowl Victory

By Edwin Stanton