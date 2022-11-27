Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 27, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Gardner-Webb, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Alabama vs North Carolina (Phil Knight Invitational), Portland, Ore., 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Football: No. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27 (Iron Bowl)
Did you notice?
- Bryce Young won what was likely his final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium:
- John Petty Jr. recorded this blocked shot for the Birmingham Squadron:
- And Greg Byrne hung out with Alabama's two honorary captains for the Iron Bowl, Antoine Caldwell and Charlie Peprah:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn meet for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.
November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team." — Nick Saban after Alabama came from behind to beat Auburn 26-21 on this date in 2009.