Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Today is ... National Secondhand Sunday

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Football: No. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27 (Iron Bowl)

Did you notice?

Bryce Young won what was likely his final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium:

John Petty Jr. recorded this blocked shot for the Birmingham Squadron:

And Greg Byrne hung out with Alabama's two honorary captains for the Iron Bowl, Antoine Caldwell and Charlie Peprah:

November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn meet for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.

November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team." — Nick Saban after Alabama came from behind to beat Auburn 26-21 on this date in 2009.

