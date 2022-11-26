Live Updates: No. 7 Alabama Football vs Auburn at the Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the biggest rivalries in college football will add another chapter in its storied history as the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Auburn Tigers in the 87th Iron Bowl.

Both programs come into this game with a number of storylines, both on and off the field. For Alabama, losses against Tennessee and LSU have all but knocked Nick Saban and Co. out of the College Football Playoff race, and with Will Anderson and Bryce Young being regarded as two of the top players in next year's NFL Draft, fans are curious to know if the Iron Bowl will be the last time both players will wear Crimson and White.

For Auburn, the thoughts of the Tiger fanbase came to fruition as Bryan Harsin was relieved of his head coaching duties. Insert Carnell "Cadillac" Williams, who takes over the program as interim coach and has sparked a resurgent spirit on the Plains. Wins against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky put the Tigers at 5-6, and it's no doubt the Iron Bowl atmosphere will provide a little extra juice for both teams.

*** Keep refreshing the page for live updates and analysis of No. 7 Alabama vs. Auburn. ***

Pregame

Bryce Young has taken the field for his individual warmup

Several Alabama players have taken the field for individual warmups

Trey Sanders is still listed on the depth chart for Alabama. Khyree Jackson, likely due to his suspension, remains off the depth chart and the roster. Jahquez Robinson is listed behind Kool-Aid McKinstry

How to Watch the Iron Bowl

Who: Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson.

Series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1

Last Meeting: The Alabama offense was listless for nearly four quarters. But Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a 12-play, 97-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks to tie the game at 10 with 24 seconds left in the game. Like previously mentioned, the game went to overtime for the first time in the series history, and Alabama won in the fourth overtime when Young connected with Metchie on a two-point conversion to make it 24-22.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start against Austin Peay with two first-half turnovers, but eventually ran down the overmatched FCS opponent on the way to its second shutout victory of the season, 34-0.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers moved on from Harsin after their loss to Arkansas, and in Williams' first game as interim head coach, Auburn lost to Mississippi State to extend its losing streak to five games. Now, the Tigers have won back-to-back games under Williams, including the 41-17 win over Western Kentucky on Senior Day at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

