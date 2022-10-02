Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 2nd, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Smarties Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's and Women's Tennis: Four-In-The-Fall Tournament. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Women's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships, Cary, North Carolina

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rowing vs. The Head of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Crimson Tide Results

Football: Alabama def. Arkansas 49-26

Volleyball: Alabama lost to Kentucky, 17-25, 18-25, 25-19, 13-25

Did you Notice?

  • With his 18-rush, 206 yard performance against #20 Arkansas, Jahmyr Gibbs has the highest yards per rush (11.4) with at least 15 carries since Shaun Alexander in 1996. That's the game Alexander set the single-game rushing record with 291 yards against LSU.

  • Alabama Rowing team opened its fall season at the Head of the Oklahoma with five top-five finishes. including a win in the Women’s Collegiate 8+. “It was a good day for the Tide," head coach Glenn Putyrae said. "We learned some things we can build on in all the racing."

  • The Cleveland Browns signed Miller Forristall to the active roster
  • The Alabama rugby team defeated LSU 31-19 for their second win of the season

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum 

October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas 

October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“In life, you’ll have your back up against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it.” _ Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Alabama Loss

By Christopher Walsh
KG_47090
All Things Bama

Notebook: Multiple Alabama Players Return from Injury at Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell
Kobe Prentice
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 49, No. 20 Arkansas 26

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

How Jalen Milroe's 77-Yard Run Shifted Momentum in Arkansas Win

By Katie Windham
KG_54285
All Things Bama

After Close Call at Arkansas, Intensity is the Name of the Game for Alabama's Defense

By Joey Blackwell
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

Alabama Run Game Blasts Arkansas in Relief of Bryce Young

By Blake Byler
Nick Saban talks to CBS
All Things Bama

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said After 49-26 Win At Arkansas

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes in the fourth quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Terry Hampton pursues at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26
All Things Bama

What Jalen Milroe said to Bryce Young in Injury Tent

By Katie Windham