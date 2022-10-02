Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 2nd, 2022

Today is ... National Smarties Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's and Women's Tennis: Four-In-The-Fall Tournament. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Women's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships, Cary, North Carolina

Rowing vs. The Head of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Crimson Tide Results

Football: Alabama def. Arkansas 49-26

Volleyball: Alabama lost to Kentucky, 17-25, 18-25, 25-19, 13-25

Did you Notice?

With his 18-rush, 206 yard performance against #20 Arkansas, Jahmyr Gibbs has the highest yards per rush (11.4) with at least 15 carries since Shaun Alexander in 1996. That's the game Alexander set the single-game rushing record with 291 yards against LSU.

Alabama Rowing team opened its fall season at the Head of the Oklahoma with five top-five finishes. including a win in the Women’s Collegiate 8+. “It was a good day for the Tide," head coach Glenn Putyrae said. "We learned some things we can build on in all the racing."

The Cleveland Browns signed Miller Forristall to the active roster

The Alabama rugby team defeated LSU 31-19 for their second win of the season

October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum

October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas

October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“In life, you’ll have your back up against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it.” _ Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...