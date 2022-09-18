Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Today is ... Wife Appreciation Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's golf: Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club, Chicago, Illinois

Soccer vs. Chattanooga, 6 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball defeats Texas State: 25-15, 25-23, 25-23

Football defeats Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7

Did You Notice?

The Alabama gymnastics team was in attendance to support the football team.

The Alabama Cheerleading squad, which took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship on Sunday evening at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida, was recognized at the ULM football game.

Alabama football set the school record for most punt return yards with 262.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum

September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M

We'll leave you with this...

Nick Saban breaks down the blocked punt