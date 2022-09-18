Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 18, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's golf: Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club, Chicago, Illinois
Soccer vs. Chattanooga, 6 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
Volleyball defeats Texas State: 25-15, 25-23, 25-23
Football defeats Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama gymnastics team was in attendance to support the football team.
- The Alabama Cheerleading squad, which took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship on Sunday evening at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida, was recognized at the ULM football game.
- Alabama football set the school record for most punt return yards with 262.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum
September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M
Nick Saban breaks down the blocked punt