Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... Wife Appreciation Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's golf: Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club, Chicago, Illinois

Soccer vs. Chattanooga, 6 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball defeats Texas State: 25-15, 25-23, 25-23

Football defeats Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7

Did You Notice?

  • The Alabama gymnastics team was in attendance to support the football team.
  • Alabama football set the school record for most punt return yards with 262.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum 

September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M

We'll leave you with this...

Nick Saban breaks down the blocked punt

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) returns a punt against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) shakes of a tackle attempt by ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) after Anderson intercepted a pass at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Reacts to Will Anderson's Pick-Six

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch returns a punt for a touchdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7.
All Things Bama

Alabama Finds New Ways to Score against Louisiana-Monroe

By Katie Windham
Trey Sanders
All Things Bama

Alabama vs. ULM Notebook: Crimson Tide Plays to Standard in Lopsided Win

By Edwin Stanton
Nick Saban and coaches on sideline
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After ULM at Alabama

By Katie Windham
Jaymyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

No Big Plays, But Running Game Solid For Alabama

By Edwin Stanton
Daontae Lawson
All Things Bama

Alabama's Defensive Dominance Continues Against ULM

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) sacks Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Opportunities Both Gained and Missed, But a Good Day for Alabama in 63-7 Win

By Christopher Walsh