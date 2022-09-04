Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Today is ... National Spice Blend Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, 7 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Saturday's Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Alabama def. Central Arkansas 25-17, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21 (Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup)

Did you Notice?

Tyler Gentry hit a three-run home run for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals:

Morgan McCullough also hit a home run, also for the Naturals:

And Alexa Guarachi advanced to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open in doubles:

September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13th time in school history and won the SEC title.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.” – Lee Roy Jordan

We'll Leave You With This ...