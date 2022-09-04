Alabama Football Blanks Utah State in Season Opener, 55-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 1 Alabama football opened the season in style on Saturday night, crushing visiting Utah State by a final score of 55-0 and starting off its season with a 1-0 record.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was the star of the show, completing 18-of-28 passes for 195 passing yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Young was also Alabama's leading rusher with 100 yards on five carries as well as a rushing touchdown.

Alabama scored on each of its first nine drives. In the first quarter, place kicker Will Reichard recorded the first points of the 2022 season with a 45-yard field goal that gave the Crimson Tide a 3-0 lead. Four passing touchdowns in a row by Young — two each to wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden — gave the Crimson Tide a 31-0 lead.

Reichard's second field goal of the game and another touchdown pass from Young to running back Jase McClellan put Alabama up 41-0 at halftime.

A rushing touchdown by Young on the Crimson Tide's opening drive of the second half would be the final touchdown of the night for Young. On the next drive for Alabama, McClellan caught a 17-yard touchdown reception from second-string quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Neither side scored for the rest of the game, and Alabama left Bryant-Denny with a lopsided 55-0 shutout victory.

In total, Alabama's offense recorded 559 yards — 281 in the air and 278 on the ground. Utah State, on the other hand, finished the game with 57 passing yards and 79 rushing for a total of 136. The Aggies finished with just seven first downs compared to 30 for the Crimson Tide.

Utah State finished with six three-and-outs on the game and was also stopped two of four attempts on fourth down. Meanwhile, Alabama punted the ball on just two occasions on the night.

On defense, linebacker Jaylen Moody led Alabama with six total tackles, with defensive back Brian Branch and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finishing second with five tackles each. While no Crimson Tide player was able to record a sack on the game, Alabama totaled five tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.

Up next, Alabama travels to Texas to take on the Longhorns next Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

Here's how it happened:

(Plays in ascending order)

Fourth Quarter

Final score: Alabama 55, Utah State 0

It’s now 1st and 18 after an illegal block in the back is called on the Crimson Tide.

Jamarion Miller rushes for 38 yards.

Ty Simpson has taken over at the quarterback.

Utah State fails to convert. Turnover on downs. Alabama takes over at its own 16. 1st and 10 Crimson Tide with 3:25 left to play.

On 3rd and 10, the Aggies are stopped after a four-yard gain. 4th and 6.

The Aggies convert. 1st and 10 at the 20.

Utah State fails to convert on 3rd and 1. 4th down at the Alabama 22.

On 4th and 3, Burnip’s punt is blocked. It’ll be 1st and 10 Utah State at the Alabama 31.

An offsides penalty on Jaheim Otis gives Utah State five yards. 2nd and 5 on the Alabama 29.

On 4th and 1 at the Alabama 43, Utah State converted with a 9-yard rush by Williams. 1st and 10 on the Alabama 34.

Third Quarter

Alabama is forced to punt for the first time tonight with just over a minute left in the third quarter. James Burnip's punt sails 51 yards, where it's fair caught at the Utah State 32. A holding penalty on the Aggies moves the ball back 10 more yards to the 22. 1st and 10 Utah State.

Trey Sanders gets his first carry of the game for Alabama, rushing for five yards up the middle and keeping the clock running.

Utah State is stopped on 3rd and 2, with the Aggies punt. The ball is downed at the Alabama 8-yard line. 1st and 10 Crimson Tide. There is 3:09 left in the third quarter.

INTERCEPTION: Milroe's deep pass is intercepted by Utah State defensive back Ike Larsen. An illegal block pushes the ball back 15 yards from the spot of the foul. 1st and 10 Aggies at their own 32.

McKinstry fields the punt at the Alabama 15, returns the ball two yards to the 17. 1st and 10 Crimson Tide.

Levi Williams is in at quarterback for Utah State. That is the Aggies' third quarterback of the game.

Reichard's kick is fair-caught inside the 5, and Utah State will begin its drive on its own 25-yard line. 1st and 10 Aggies.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 4 plays, 44 yards, 1:54.

TOUCHDOWN: Milroe connects with McClellan for a 17-yard touchdown reception. The extra point by Reichard is good. 55-0 Alabama with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

Jalen Milroe has replaced Young at quarterback. He starts his time on the field with an 11-yard connection with Burton. 1st and 10 at the Utah State 33.

On 3rd and 11 at the Utah State 24, the Aggies are stuffed and forced to punt. Alabama takes over at the Aggies' 44.

Timeout Utah State. It is its first timeout of the half. There is 12:55 left to play in the third quarter.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 3 plays, 65 yards, 1:19 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Young runs the ball all alone into the end zone for a 4-yard rushing score. The extra point is good. 48-0 Alabama.

On the first play from scrimmage, Gibbs rushes for 58 yards to give Alabama a 1st and Goal at the Utah State 7-yard line.

Halftime Notes

Bryce Young is 18-for-28 with 195 yards and five touchdowns on the night.

The Crimson Tide's leading rushing is also Young, who has 96 yards on four carries. As far as the team's leading running back, Gibbs has seven carries for 32 yards, with his longest rush of the game being 10 yards so far.

Traeshon Holden and Kobe Prentice are tied for the team lead in receptions with five apiece, but Holden has 70 receiving yards compared to Prentice's 60. Holden and Jermaine Burton each have two touchdown receptions, while Jase McClellan accounts for the Crimson Tide's fifth.

Alabama recorded 22 first downs compared to just two for Utah State. The Crimson Tide also had 350 total offensive yards, with 195 in the air and 155 on the ground. Utah State registered 58 total yards, with 42 in the air and 16 on the ground.

On defense, Will Anderson Jr. leads the team with four total tackles, with 2.0 of them being solo. He also has one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

Second Quarter

HALFTIME: Alabama 41, Utah State 0

Alabama scoring drive summary: 5 plays, 62 yards, 0:50 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Young finds McClellan for an 8-yard touchdown. The extra point by Reichard is good. 41-0 Alabama with 0:15 seconds left in the first half.

Young scrambles to the Utah State 8. 1st and Goal with 0:25 seconds left.

After review, the call of targeting it confirmed. Aggies defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. is disqualified.

Utah State is called for targeting and roughing the passer. Young appears to be fine. It will be 1st and 10 at the Aggies 30-yard line.

Young finds Holden for a gain of 17. 1st and 10 at the Utah State 45.

On 3rd and 12, Utah State fails to convert. The Aggies punt, with McKinstry fielding the punt at the Crimson Tide 30-yard line and returning it to the 37. 1st and 10 Alabama.

Timeout Alabama. The Crimson Tide has one timeout remaining with 2:04 remaining.

Yet another touchback as Reichard's kick sails through the end zone. 1st and 10 Utah State at its own 25-yard line.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 11 plays, 51 yards, 4:44 T.O.P.

FIELD GOAL: Reichard hits a 33-yard field goal. 34-0 Alabama with 2:56 left to play in the first half.

Young is sacked for the first time tonight, a 7-yard loss. Alabama is forced to kick a field goal.

Utah State is called for its fifth penalty of the game, a holding call on defense. 1st and 10 Alabama at the 20-yard line. So far, Alabama still has yet to record a penalty.

A three-yard carry by McClellan gives the Crimson Tide a first down.

An offsides call on Utah State puts Alabama in a 3rd and 2 situation at the Aggies' 33-yard line.

Utah State elects to punt, with the kick sailing out of bounds at the 34-yard line. 1st and 10 Alabama.

It was just announced in the press box that the paid attendance for tonight's game is 98,321.

On 4th and 3, Utah State calls its first timeout of the half. It has two timeouts remaining. There is 7:47 left in the first half.

Utah State just picked up its second 1st down of the game courtesy of a 10-yard rush by quarterback Cooper Legas.

Deontae Lawson has entered the game at Will linebacker, replacing Jaylen Moody.

So far tonight, Young is 14-of-20 for 144 yards and four touchdowns. He is also the team's leading rusher with two carries for 81 rushing yards.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 4 plays, 77 yards, 0:55 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Young finds Holden for the second time today, a 14-yard touchdown connection. The extra point by Reichard is good. 31-0 Alabama with 10:14 left to play in the second quarter.

Timeout Alabama. The Crimson Tide has two timeouts remaining. Utah State has all three. There is 10:19 left to play in the second quarter.

Young is now Alabama's leading rusher after a 63-yard scramble puts Alabama in a 1st and 10 at the 14-yard line situation.

On the first play of the football game, Utah State picked up a first down. Since that play, the Aggies have failed to record a second first down. After its third three-and-out of the game, Utah State punts to the Alabama 22. 1st and 10 Crimson Tide.

Reichard's kickoff sails through the end zone once again. 1st and 10 Utah State at its own 25-yard line.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 11 plays, 82 yards, 4:27 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Young finds Burton again in the end zone, this time for a 2-yard score. The extra point by Reichard is good. 24-0 Alabama with 12:19 left to play in the second quarter.

Young scrambles forward for an 18-yard gain. 1st and goal at the 9 for Alabama.

Jase McClellan gets his second carry of the night, this time a 10-yard gain. 1st and 10 at the Aggies 25 for the Crimson Tide.

First Quarter

Gibbs rushes around the end on 3rd and 1 for a 6-yard gain. 1st and 10 Alabama at the Utah State 35. It is the end of the first quarter.

Ekiyor is back at right guard, and Randolph has been shifted to left guard.

Utah State is forced to punt on 4th down. The kick sails to the Alabama 18-yard line for a 51-yard punt by Aggies punter Stephen Kotsanlee.

Will Anderson Jr. just picked up his first tackle for loss of the season for a loss of four. 2nd and 14 Aggies at their own 21.

Reichard's kickoff sails through the end zone for a touchback. It will be 1st and 10 Utah State at its own 25.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 3 plays, 34 yards, 1:31 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Young's pass complete to Traeshon Holden for a 9-yard score. Extra point by Reichard is good. 17-0 Alabama with 3:06 left in the first quarter.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS: On 4th and 1 at its own 34, Utah State failed to convert. Turnover on downs. 1st and 10 Alabama at the Utah State 34 with 4:37 left to play in the first quarter.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 7 plays, 60 yards, 3:02 T.O.P.

TOUCHDOWN: Young's pass complete to Burton for a 5-yard touchdown. The extra point by Reichard is good. 10-0 Alabama.

Prentice already has four receptions for 44 yards with 6:38 left to go in the first quarter. A solid start to the young wide receiver's career.

Young's pass complete to wide receiver Jermaine Burton for 12 yards and a 1st down.

Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner's pass falls to the turf on third down, and Utah State is forced to punt. McKinstry received the punt at the 31-yard line, but only advanced to the Alabama 40 before being driven out of bounds. 1st and 10 Alabama.

Utah State will begin its drive on its own 25-yard line after another touchback.

Alabama scoring drive summary: 7 plays, 44 yards, 2:52 T.O.P.

FIELD GOAL: Alabama's Will Reichard nails a 45-yard field goal to put the Crimson Tide up 3-0 to start the game.

Kobe Prentice made the first reception of the season for Alabama and is tackled after a 5 yard gain. A face mask call on the Aggies moves the ball to the Utah State 48.

Ekiyor did not start at guard, with Cohen at left and Randolph at right.

After a 23-yard gain on first down, the Aggies are stopped on their own 46-yard line on fourth down. Utah State punts the ball to the Alabama 29. 1st and 10 Crimson Tide.

A touchback gives the Aggies the ball at their own 25-yard line.

Alabama won the toss and deferred to the second half. Utah State will receive the ball in the south end zone and will begin its drive heading from south to north.

Both teams are on the sidelines and we are just moments away from kicking off the 2022 season.

Pregame

Gates have just opened at the stadium, and the Walk of Champions is slated to take place at roughly 4:30 p.m. CT.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have arrived:

A selection of offensive and defensive players have no come out onto the field for warmups. Special teams has now joined as well.

Today marks the first day that beer and alcohol are available for sale inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The prices? $8.99 for a domestic beer, and $9.99 for premium.

The players have now left the field. With it being less than an hour before kickoff, the entire team should be out on the field shortly.

Darrian Dalcourt is snapping to Bryce Young and will be the starting center, which was announced on the depth chart last Monday.

The team is now out onto the field and warmups are underway.

Today's captains for Alabama: quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

Tight end Cameron Latu is dressed out and warming up on the field with the receivers and tight ends. Latu's left knee is sporting a thick brace.

Wide receiver Tyler Harrell is not currently on the field with the team for warmups. His status is unknown at this time. Harrell was dealing with a foot sprain for the majority of fall camp.

Javion Cohen is warming up as first string left guard despite being listed on the depth chart as second string behind Kendall Randolph.

OL Emil Ekiyor Jr. was dressed out, but was not practicing with the first string. However, he was announced as a starter in the stadium ahead of the game.

Kool-Aid McKinstry fielded the punt as the team headed back into the locker room, signaling that he will likely be the Crimson Tide's starting punt returner. McKinstry and Terrion Arnold were also announced as the team's starting cornerbacks.