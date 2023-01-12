Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Today is ... National Curried Chicken Day

Men's Basketball: No. 4 Alabama 84, No. 13 Arkansas 69

Did you Notice?

The Houston Texans announced wide receiver John Metchie III is making "massive strides" in his recovery from Leukemia. The statement was made by general manager Nick Caserio.

The Cleveland Browns worked out former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden.

The Alabama Track & Field family is mourning the passing of Hall of Famer and former head coach John Mitchell.

On This Day in Alabama History

January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.

January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” – Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who dies on this date in 2018. He was 89.

