Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Curried Chicken Day

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 4 Alabama 84, No. 13 Arkansas 69

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

233 Days

Did you Notice?

  • The Houston Texans announced wide receiver John Metchie III is making "massive strides" in his recovery from Leukemia. The statement was made by general manager Nick Caserio.
  • The Cleveland Browns worked out former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden. 
  • The Alabama Track & Field family is mourning the passing of Hall of Famer and former head coach John Mitchell.

On This Day in Alabama History

January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.

January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” – Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who dies on this date in 2018. He was 89.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 11, 2023.
All Things Bama

Nine Points in 49 Seconds: The Stretch That Flattened No. 15 Arkansas

By Austin Hannon
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (88) runs with the ball during minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
Bama/NFL

John Metchie III Improving from Leukemia Diagnosis and ACL Tear

By Hunter De Siver
John Mitchell Graphic
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field Mourns the Passing of Hall of Fame Head Coach John Mitchell

By Austin Hannon
Brandon Miller - Alabama at Arkansas MBB
All Things Bama

No. 4 Alabama Uses Second Half Run To Pull Away From No. 15 Arkansas

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots against Mississippi Rebels guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Where Does the SEC Regular Season Championship Race Stand?

By Blake Byler
Keon Keeley
Recruiting

Alabama Leads The Way On The 2023 SI99 List

By Mason Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) runs with the football after an interception during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team

By Hunter De Siver
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Wild Card Game

By Hunter De Siver