John Metchie III Improving from Leukemia Diagnosis and ACL Tear

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III is progressing from his Leukemia diagnosis, per Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

Metchie was selected by Houston with the 44th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Four months before, he suffered a torn ACL in the SEC championship against Georgia. Caserio said that he's mostly recovered from the injury as well.

"He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring," Caserio said. "He's improved his strength, he's improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he's been dealing with a lot of things medically."

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 in large part to Metchie and Jameson Williams. Williams was the speedy deep threat, while Metchie was the quick route running technician.

The Texans finished the regular season tied for the fewest wins in the league (3), giving them the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills' starting spot is on the hot seat after winning five total games in his first two seasons, meaning Young is very likely to be the main target on Houston's draft board.

Metchie's chemistry with Young was evident throughout the 2021 season as he finished with the most receptions on the team. A reunion between the two might be all Houston needs to make a run in the AFC South.

Crimson Tide products O.J. Howard and rookie linebacker Christian Harris are also starters (when healthy) for Houston.

