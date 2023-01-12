Skip to main content

John Metchie III Improving from Leukemia Diagnosis and ACL Tear

The Houston Texans' rookie wide receiver was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia last July.

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III is progressing from his Leukemia diagnosis, per Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

Metchie was selected by Houston with the 44th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Four months before, he suffered a torn ACL in the SEC championship against Georgia. Caserio said that he's mostly recovered from the injury as well.

"He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring," Caserio said. "He's improved his strength, he's improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he's been dealing with a lot of things medically."

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 in large part to Metchie and Jameson Williams. Williams was the speedy deep threat, while Metchie was the quick route running technician.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Texans finished the regular season tied for the fewest wins in the league (3), giving them the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills' starting spot is on the hot seat after winning five total games in his first two seasons, meaning Young is very likely to be the main target on Houston's draft board.

Metchie's chemistry with Young was evident throughout the 2021 season as he finished with the most receptions on the team. A reunion between the two might be all Houston needs to make a run in the AFC South.

Crimson Tide products O.J. Howard and rookie linebacker Christian Harris are also starters (when healthy) for Houston.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Sports Illustrated cover Ozzie Newsome, Jan. 12, 1987
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Blake Byler
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 11, 2023.
All Things Bama

Nine Points in 49 Seconds: The Stretch That Flattened No. 15 Arkansas

By Austin Hannon
John Mitchell Graphic
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field Mourns the Passing of Hall of Fame Head Coach John Mitchell

By Austin Hannon
Brandon Miller - Alabama at Arkansas MBB
All Things Bama

No. 4 Alabama Uses Second Half Run To Pull Away From No. 15 Arkansas

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots against Mississippi Rebels guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Where Does the SEC Regular Season Championship Race Stand?

By Blake Byler
Keon Keeley
Recruiting

Alabama Leads The Way On The 2023 SI99 List

By Mason Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) runs with the football after an interception during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team

By Hunter De Siver
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Wild Card Game

By Hunter De Siver