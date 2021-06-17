Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

• Former Crimson Tide standout Hunter Hamrick (2009-12) was named assistant men’s golf coach. Hamrick was voted as team captain in 2012 and helped lead that team, which included freshman Justin Thomas, to a national runner-up finish at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. “I am excited that Hunter is going to join our golf program,” head coach Jay Seawell said in a statement. “He was a tremendous player for us, and I am proud of his professional career. He will add a great deal of playing experience to our guys. Hunter helped build a winning culture for the Alabama golf program, and I look forward to seeing him pass that onto our players.”

• Chase Lee earned third team All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). Lee, who in 22 relief appearances went 7-0 and had seven saves, is the first Crimson Tide All-America by the NCBWA since 2016.

• Lee and second baseman Peyton Wilson were selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Southeast Region First Team. They're the first Crimson Tide players to earn recognition from the ABCA since Taylor Dugas in 2012. It also marks the first time more than one Alabama player has been selected in the same season by the ABCA since 2009 (Austin Hyatt and Kent Matthes).

• Former Alabama soccer player Merel van Dongen was named to the Dutch Olympic Squad and will compete in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

• Alabama football is up for three ESPY awards including Best Team. Former wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been nominated for best college athlete (men) and best record-setting performance. The 2021 ESPYS will be on ABC on July 10 at 7 p.m. CT.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami.

June 17, 2015: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and a former Alabama assistant coach, died in College Station, Texas. He was 79.

