Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

65 days

Bryce Young is out at the Elite 11 finals as a former competitor, while Alabama 2023 QB commit Eli Holstein is currently competing in the event.

Former Alabama outfielder Tyler Gentry hit two home runs for the Royals Double-A Affiliate Northwest Arkansas.

A first look at one of Alabama basketball's players from the transfer portal, G Mark Sears

June 30, 1950: Coach Red Drew called halfback Bobby Marlow, a hard-charging runner from Troy, a player to watch for the upcoming season. Another promising newcomer was Bobby Wilson out of Bay Minette. In practice last year, Wilson reportedly had a punt go 94 yards. — Bryant Museum

"It was gut check time. We looked at each other. We knew this could be it. When they broke the huddle, everything got silent. Boy, talk about gut checks." — Barry Krauss after the goal-line stand against Penn State

