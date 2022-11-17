Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 17, 2022
- New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. will play his first action for the Pelicans' G-League affiliate Birmingham Squadron tomorrow after injuring his knee and missing all of last season.
- Former Alabama offensive linemen Chris Owens and Josh Frazier were selected in the offensive line phase of the XFL draft.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson and his foundation made a charitable donation as Thanksgiving approaches.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.
November 17, 1997: Jonah Williams was born in Folsom, Calif.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.” — Jonah Williams, who was born on this date in 1997.