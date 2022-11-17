Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Today is ... National Take a Hike Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

Swimming and Diving

Art Adamson Invitational, College Station, Texas

WVU Invite, Morgantown, W. Va.

Crimson Tide Results:

South Florida 67, Alabama 59

Did you notice?

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. will play his first action for the Pelicans' G-League affiliate Birmingham Squadron tomorrow after injuring his knee and missing all of last season.

Former Alabama offensive linemen Chris Owens and Josh Frazier were selected in the offensive line phase of the XFL draft.

Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson and his foundation made a charitable donation as Thanksgiving approaches.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.

November 17, 1997: Jonah Williams was born in Folsom, Calif.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.” — Jonah Williams, who was born on this date in 1997.

