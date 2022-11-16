Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball at South Florida

The Alabama women’s basketball team will travel to Tampa, Fla., to face South Florida in a midweek match up at the Yuengling Center.
Fresh off signing the No. 12 recruiting class during the early-signing period, the Alabama Crimson Tide women's basketball team is visiting South Florida on Wednesday evening for a midweek matchup.

Follow along here for the latest game updates:

  • What: Alabama (2-0) vs. USF (3-0) 
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla. 
  • When: 6 p.m. CT
  • TV: ESPN+, Jim Louk (play-by-play) and Brigid Merenda (color)
  • Series: First meeting
  • Watch Live ($)
  • Live Stats
  • CTSN Listen Live (Roger Hoover on the call)

About the Crimson Tide

  • Alabama opened the 2022-23 season with a pair of victories, taking a 98-51 win over Alabama A&M at home Nov. 7 before traveling to Tulane for a 76-61 victory last Thursday night
  • Brittany Davis paced the Tide, scoring 50 points through two games, which included a 24-point, 11-rebound performance against the Green Wave
  • After the first week of action, Davis leads the conference in points per game (25.0) and made threes (12)
  • Davis has recorded back-to-back 20-point games to start the season, (26 points vs. Alabama A&M; 24 pts and 11 rebs at Tulane)
  • In addition to Davis, Hannah Barber and Jada Rice tallied double digit points against the Green Wave with Barber posting 12 points and Rice chipping in 10
  • UA shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc, while holding Tulane to 34.4 percent from the floor and 30 percent from beyond the three-point line

About South Florida

  • The Bulls enter the game with a 3-0 record, coming off a recent 70-59 win against Jacksonville
  • Wednesday’s game is the fourth consecutive home contest to start the season for USF, who has also hosted Morehead State (87-40), Florida A&M (90-50) and Jacksonville (70-59)
  • Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the team with 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds a game
  • Carla Brito is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest to open the season
  • Both Fankam Mendjiadeu and Brito earned weekly honors for the American Athletic Conference

Starting five tonight:

