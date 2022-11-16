Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball at South Florida
The Alabama women’s basketball team will travel to Tampa, Fla., to face South Florida in a midweek match up at the Yuengling Center.
Fresh off signing the No. 12 recruiting class during the early-signing period, the Alabama Crimson Tide women's basketball team is visiting South Florida on Wednesday evening for a midweek matchup.
- What: Alabama (2-0) vs. USF (3-0)
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla.
- When: 6 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN+, Jim Louk (play-by-play) and Brigid Merenda (color)
- Series: First meeting
About the Crimson Tide
- Alabama opened the 2022-23 season with a pair of victories, taking a 98-51 win over Alabama A&M at home Nov. 7 before traveling to Tulane for a 76-61 victory last Thursday night
- Brittany Davis paced the Tide, scoring 50 points through two games, which included a 24-point, 11-rebound performance against the Green Wave
- After the first week of action, Davis leads the conference in points per game (25.0) and made threes (12)
- Davis has recorded back-to-back 20-point games to start the season, (26 points vs. Alabama A&M; 24 pts and 11 rebs at Tulane)
- In addition to Davis, Hannah Barber and Jada Rice tallied double digit points against the Green Wave with Barber posting 12 points and Rice chipping in 10
- UA shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc, while holding Tulane to 34.4 percent from the floor and 30 percent from beyond the three-point line
About South Florida
- The Bulls enter the game with a 3-0 record, coming off a recent 70-59 win against Jacksonville
- Wednesday’s game is the fourth consecutive home contest to start the season for USF, who has also hosted Morehead State (87-40), Florida A&M (90-50) and Jacksonville (70-59)
- Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the team with 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds a game
- Carla Brito is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest to open the season
- Both Fankam Mendjiadeu and Brito earned weekly honors for the American Athletic Conference
Starting five tonight:
