Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Book Lovers Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

26 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama basketball downed Spain Select by a margin of 108-64, with the Crimson Tide releasing this highlight reel:
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • With the game unavailable for Alabama fans to watch or stream, senior guard Adam Cottrell took it upon himself to become an honorary member of the media:
  • Alabama soccer continued to prepare for its upcoming season, which will open the athletic year for the Crimson Tide on Aug. 18 at Florida Atlantic:
  • And Will Anderson Jr.'s focus continues to spread:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 9, 1971: The movie “The Last Rebel,” starting Joe Namath, was released.

August 9, 1985: Freshmen Anthony Smith and Gene Jelks recorded the fastest times in the 40-yard dash among the new members of the Alabama football team. Smith, a nose guard from Elizabeth City, N.C., ran a 4.59 while Jelks, a tailback from Gadsden, ran a 4.35.

August 9, 1999: Former Alabama player Riley Smith died in Mobile, Ala. Smith was the second player selected in the inaugural NFL draft in 1936, and the first drafted player to play in the league as Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger turned it down after being the first pick. Despite being an All-American quarterback he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the Southeastern Conference’s best blocker. He was 88.

August 9, 1998: Irv Smith Jr. was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think discipline is a mindset that’s part of who you are. It’s how you live your life. It’s what you do everything you do, whether it’s how you focus in a meeting, how you get ready to practice and how you sustain practice and make the right choices and decisions. It goes back to, what are you willing to accept? It’s not what you say, it’s not even what you do sometimes. It’s what you’re willing to accept from yourself and what you’re willing to accept from your teammates. It’s great to have high expectations. We’ve always had a relentless pursuit of excellence around here in terms of what we try to accomplish and what we try to do. But if you don’t do things right all the time at a high standard, you watch someone else celebrate.” — Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this …

FZpx4LhXoAIijcc
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Dominates Spain Select Team, 108-64

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Fourth Practice of Fall Camp

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Alabama 2022 team photo
All Things Bama

Three-and-Out: What We Learned at Alabama Media Day

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
USATSI_18408366
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: J.K. Scott's New Home as a Charger

By Hunter De Siver8 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama football practice, October 4, 2021
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. on Alabama Leadership: "There's not a lot of knuckleheads in the locker room"

By Joey Blackwell10 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) celebrates his game tying touchdown at the end of regulation during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27,
All Things Bama

What Ja'Corey Brooks Remembers About his Legendary Iron Bowl Catch

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Foreign Tour
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama vs. Spanish Select Team (The Legend of David Diaz Herrero)

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
Nick Saban is No. 1
All Things Bama

Alabama Extends Streak of Being Voted No. 1 at Some Point of Every Season Since 2008

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago