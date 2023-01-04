Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 4, 2022

Today is ... National Spaghetti Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled today.

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: No. 7 Alabama def. Ole Miss, 84-62

Did you Notice?

Charles Bediako earned the Hard Hat after Alabama's win against Ole Miss

2023 Alabama football recruit Ty Lockwood will have his official signing ceremony later today

Though it was already expected after accepting the Senior Bowl invite, safety Jordan Battle officially announced via social media that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 4, 1926: The Alabama football team was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by celebrating fans and scores of telegrams from all over the South after defeating Washington in the Rose Bowl, 20-19. Among the messages was one from Tennessee governor Austin Peay: "I join with the people of Tennessee in hearty congratulations on the great victory won by the football team of the University of Alabama." – Bryant Museum

January 4, 1994: Derrick Henry was born in Yulee, Fla.

January 4, 1999: Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Jan. 4: “I think everybody should take the attitude that we're working to be a champion, that we want to be a champion in everything that we do. Every choice, every decision, everything that we do every day, we want to be a champion.” — Nick Saban during his introductory press conference at Alabama on this date in 2007.

We'll Leave You With This:

