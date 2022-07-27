Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Scotch Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

38 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama landed a third commitment for the 2024 class in four-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.
  • Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones has found a new team.
  • Former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is feeling good heading into his fourth season with the New York Jets.
  • New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says he’s seen a "dramatic improvement" in former Alabama quarterback Mack Jones this offseason.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 27, 1931: Riggs Stephenson, an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, broke his ankle during the first inning against the Phillies at Wrigley Field.

July 27, 1969: Four Alabama players were selected to the Southeast Area All-Time football teams by the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America. Bully Van de Graaf made the team for the first 50 years of football (1869–1919), while the second 50 (1920–1969) included Don Hutson, Lee Roy Jordan and Fred Sington.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that, but when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” — Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12) about Nick Saban.

We’ll leave you with this …

Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones celebrates a  touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium
