Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

The men's golf team defeated No. 4 seed Georgia, 3-2, in final day of SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate.

Boston Celtics rookie guard JD Davison got to take pictures in his green jersey for the first time at NBA Media Day.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' favorite player to guard last season was a former Tide teammate.

September 28, 2013: Coming off a lackluster win against Colorado State, and a week of soul searching, Alabama shut out No. 21 Ole Miss 25-0. T.J. Yeldon rushed for 121 yards and Kenyan Drake 99 as the Crimson Tide outgained the Rebels 434-205 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "It'll be huge for the confidence of our players," Nick Saban said.

September 28, 1963: With the defense limiting Tulane to 99 yards, Alabama rolled to a 28-0 win over the Greenies at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. Quarterback Joe Namath, who passed only nine times, scored on a 1-yard run. Benny Nelson went 33 yards for a score. Billy Piper returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown. Hudson Harris also had a 20-yard touchdown run.

September 28, 2019: Alabama enjoyed a record-setting day en route to a 59-31 victory over Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeVonta Smith set Crimson Tide records with 274 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did likewise with six touchdown passes and topped A.J. McCarron’s career mark of 80 touchdowns responsible.

"I can’t wait for tomorrow. Why? Because I get better looking every day.” – Joe Namath

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory against Vanderbilt.