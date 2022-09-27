Alabama Men's Golf Defeats Georgia on Final Day of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

The Alabama men’s golf team ended SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate on a high note with a 3-2 defeat over Georgia during Tuesday’s match play portion of the event. The Crimson Tide had wins from JP Cave, Canon Claycomb and Nick Dunlap to earn the victory.

Claycomb secured the victory with a chip-in on No. 16 to give the Tide its third point of the match. It marks the second consecutive year that Alabama has won its final match in the tournament on a chip in, with Jones Free holing one out last year versus Florida.

Head coach Jay Sewell said it was a cool way to end the the match, and he's especially proud of Claycomb.

"It was a great chip from Canon, very difficult, but it’s something that he works on every day in practice," Sewell said. "To see him pull it off under pressure was good for him and for our team. Overall, it was a win for everybody involved in this tournament."

It was also a good day for Nick Dunlap, who secured his first collegiate match play win, defeating Georgia's Caleb Manuel on 5 & 3.

Up next for the Crimson Tide is their fourth and final event of the season, as Alabama will compete in about three weeks in Alpharetta, Georgia at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The tournament starts on Friday, October 21st and goes through the weekend and concludes on Sunday, October 23rd.

We'll have it covered here on BamaCentral.com