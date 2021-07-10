Crimson Tide Scouting Report: DE/OLB Christopher Allen

Christopher Allen

No. 4

Position: DE/OLB

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 252

DOB: 8/12/1999

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.

High School: Southern University Lab School

Pros:

Athletic outside linebacker who is a threat to the outside shoulder of tackles with his get off and bend from a two-point stance. Allen times the snap very well and uses his hands to keep his frame clean up the arc. Able to flatten back to the quarterback with ankle flexion, bending the corner. Does some of his best work in space where he is capable of dropping to the flat or gaining depth backpedaling. In the run game he plays with great effort, displaying his range laterally and chasing down plays from the backside successfully. He possesses the length to stack blocks. Allen is a reliable tackler who wraps up and goes for the football, forcing fumbles. Sniffs out screens and takes them away with his athleticism.

Cons:

Still more of an athlete off the edge who struggles with reading blockers and adapting his rush accordingly. Does not have natural counters in his arsenal. Frequently attempts a long arm that often fails to connect. Power rushes lack the leg drive to prevent tackles from anchoring. Allen is not consistently able to utilize his length and lacks the violence to deconstruct once latched on to. Gets surprised by blockers when he is left unblocked.

Summary:

Springy athlete who can win on an outside track and drop into space, making him a great fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Allen has to improve his craft as a pass rusher to pressure quarterbacks consistently as he does not adapt to blockers or counter at the top. He projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, although some 4-3 teams may like him as a strong side linebacker and designated pass rusher due to his athleticism. Allen will contribute in space and pass rush packages early on while he improves his pass rush technique to take over as a future starter.

NFL Draft Bible Grades (10-point scale): 7.4 now/8.5 potential

Bama Central Analysis

A skilled edge rusher and 3-4 outside linebacker, Allen has a lot of assets that pro scouts are looking for heading into his redshirt-senior season. In 2020, Allen led the Crimson Tide with 13 tackles for loss and finished third on the team with six total sacks. Allen is both reliable and athletic, providing a consistency that is possessed by future NFL linebackers. He does have some shortcomings regarding reading blocks, which can limit his performance in the pass rush. However, his launch out of a two-point stance and his ability to time the snap minimizes a lot of his shortcomings. Should he correct some of his small mistakes, he could turn a lot of heads heading into next year's NFL Draft.

Crimson Tide Scouting Report is a 17-part series on Alabama's prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, with evaluations by NFL Draft Bible and analysis by BamaCentral. Check out his profile on NFL Draft Bible.

