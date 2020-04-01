Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes, April 1, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Note: The story of Paul W. "Bear" Bryant playing with a broken leg was profiled in our Daily Dose series. 

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Might Alabama's Players Fare in the 2020 NBA Draft?

Herbert Jones, Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. are all testing the NBA waters, but only one is listed in the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft

Christopher Walsh

Sports Illustrated profiles Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Sports Illustrated profiles Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Will There be a Football Season?

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Bear Playing on a Broken Leg

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

SEC Cancels 2020 Spring Meetings in Florida

The annual conference meetings held in Destin, Fla. have been cancelled, the league commissioner announced on Tuesday

Tyler Martin

Technology Lets College Football Recruiting Get Creative

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: March 31, 2020, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Is Alabama the Modern Linebacker U?

SI crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine — based solely on the numbers — which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’

Christopher Walsh

When Will Alabama Linebacker Terrell Lewis be Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Former Crimson Tide edge-rusher Terrell Lewis has the talent to be a first-round pick, but second round appears to be more likely

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: March 31, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco