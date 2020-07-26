Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Atlas Shrugged

Anthony Sisco

So now what?

Crimson Tikes: Atlas Shrugged
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: July 27-Aug. 2

The latest coronavirus figures in Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama prior what should be a news-driven week

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: DeMeco Ryans

Former Alabama linebacker, who was the Crimson Tide's top pick in the NFL draft between 1998-08, is a coach for the San Francisco 49ers

Christopher Walsh

All Things CW: Where's the Fantasy Love for Former Alabama Players?

The NFL and players' union coming to an agreement not only means that there will be pro football this fall, but it's time to start preparing for fantasy drafts

Christopher Walsh

From Facemasks to Medical Masks: Jared and Jeremy Watson

The Watson twins have an interesting story, and they're not finished yet in realizing their childhood dreams

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all Named to Maxwell Watch List

Crimson Tide one of only four teams to have three preseason candidates for most outstanding player in college football award

Christopher Walsh

by

Spyder2Y

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 DT Anquin Barnes

A look at the strong, run stopper Sport Illustrated All-American candidate, Anquin Barnes, who is committed to the University of Alabama

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Who Did Alabama Offer From the 2022 Class This Week?

A handful of offers were handed out to rising juniors this week

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Watts Up!

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco