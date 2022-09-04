Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Do I Smell Burnt Toast?

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Back on July 19, at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Alabama's head coach was asked "If somebody did not know anything at all about Nick Saban, what would be the most important thing you would want them to know?”

His response was: “How well I clean house. I’ve been cleaning house, y’know, on vacation. I get a list every day. I try to play golf in the morning. Miss Terry gives me a list when I get back: Run the sweeper, take out the garbage, Pledge the refrigerator. Nobody knows how well I do all those things.”

Since the SEC Network appeared to be obsessed with the comment, utilizing a Saban housework special graphic package more than once (we're guessing they wanted to get their money's worth) during Alabama's 55-0 season-opening victory against Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the following question needs to be asked:

"How do you want your Aggies?" 

Crimson Tide: Toast?

