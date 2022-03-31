Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Duck

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Crimson Tikes: Duck

Recently on Crimson Tikes ...

Crimson Tikes: Hall Yeah
Crimson Tikes: SabanLanguage
Crimson Tikes: The Ides of March
Crimson Tikes: Public Education
Crimson Tikes: Therapy
Crimson Tikes: Footbulb
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jermaine Burton
All Things Bama

Next Up: Why Jermaine Burton’s Latest Move Will Be His Most Important

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
033022_MFB_WrightDa_ProDay_JH2160
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Luisa Blanco at SECs
All Things Bama

Dana Duckworth Provides Injury Updates on Luisa Blanco

By Katie Windham13 hours ago
Nick Saban and Bill Belichick at Alabama's Pro Day
All Things Bama

Five Takeaways from Alabama's Pro Day

By Tony Tsoukalas14 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Pro Day Latest Step in Evan Neal's Draft Dreams

By Katie Windham14 hours ago
Women's Basketball Season Opener
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Was Alabama Women's Basketball's Season A Success?

By Blake Byler15 hours ago
Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Seniors Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber Announce Return

By Blake Byler16 hours ago
032922_MBA_SuteHu_SouthAlabama_RS0403_BW
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Is Alabama Baseball a Tournament Team?

By Tony Tsoukalas17 hours ago